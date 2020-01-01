Serie A

Il nuovo calendario della Juventus: Serie A, Coppa Italia, Champions League, partite, date e orari

Il calendario della Juventus: date, orari e calendario delle partite da disputare in questa stagione tra Serie A, Coppa Italia e Champions League.
IL CALENDARIO DELLA JUVENTUS
TBC TBC Juventus-Milan Coppa Italia
22/6 21.45 Bologna-Juventus Serie A
26/6 21.45 Juventus-Lecce Serie A
30/6 21.45 Genoa-Juventus Serie A
4/7 17.15 Juventus-Torino Serie A
7/7 21.45 Milan-Juventus Serie A
11/7 21.45 Juventus-Atalanta Serie A
15/7 21.45 Sassuolo-Juventus Serie A
20/7 21.45 Juventus-Lazio Serie A
23/7 19.30 Udinese-Juventus Serie A
TBC TBC Juventus-Sampdoria Serie A
TBC TBC Cagliari-Juventus Serie A
TBC TBC Juventus-Roma Serie A
TBC TBC Juventus-Lione Champions League

 

