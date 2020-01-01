Il nuovo calendario della Juventus: Serie A, Coppa Italia, Champions League, partite, date e orari
Getty Images
|IL CALENDARIO DELLA JUVENTUS
|TBC
|TBC
|Juventus-Milan
|Coppa Italia
|22/6
|21.45
|Bologna-Juventus
|Serie A
|26/6
|21.45
|Juventus-Lecce
|Serie A
|30/6
|21.45
|Genoa-Juventus
|Serie A
|4/7
|17.15
|Juventus-Torino
|Serie A
|7/7
|21.45
|Milan-Juventus
|Serie A
|11/7
|21.45
|Juventus-Atalanta
|Serie A
|15/7
|21.45
|Sassuolo-Juventus
|Serie A
|20/7
|21.45
|Juventus-Lazio
|Serie A
|23/7
|19.30
|Udinese-Juventus
|Serie A
|TBC
|TBC
|Juventus-Sampdoria
|Serie A
|TBC
|TBC
|Cagliari-Juventus
|Serie A
|TBC
|TBC
|Juventus-Roma
|Serie A
|TBC
|TBC
|Juventus-Lione
|Champions League