Giovinco sceglie l'Al-Hilal: guadagnerà 10 milioni netti a stagione

A 32 anni appena compiuti la carriera da calciatore di Sebastian Giovinco, recentemente rientrato nel giro della Nazionale di Mancini, continuerà in Arabia.

L'ex attaccante della Juventus infatti ha deciso di chiudere la sua esperienza a Toronto che era iniziata nel febbraio del 2015, al termine di quattro anni ricchi di goal e soddisfazioni.

La nuova avventura di Giovinco si chiama Al-Hilal, squadra di Riad che attualmente guida la Saudi Pro League e dove secondo 'Tuttosport' l'attaccante guadagnerà 10 milioni di euro netti a stagione.

Giovinco però assicura che la scelta di trasferirsi in Arabia non sia stata dettata da motivi economici e 'accusa' il Toronto su Instagram.

"Volevo che finisse in modo diverso, speravo di rinnovare il contratto e di chiudere la mia carriera da giocatore in una città nella quale mi sentivo a casa. Questo mio desiderio si è sfortunatamente scontrato con un cambio di direzione dell’attuale gestione. Ho provato per due anni a rinnovare e recentemente, dopo il rifiuto di esercitare l’opzione del club per il 2020, mi è stato proposto un qualcosa che reputo inaccettabile. Potranno dire che sono andato via per un accordo più redditizio, ma non è così. La loro offerta e la mancanza di trasparenza sono state un chiaro messaggio".