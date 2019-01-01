Calciomercato
Fiorentina-Roma, le pagelle: Chiesa e Mirallas super, Pastore flop

Nella Fiorentina splendide le prestazioni di Chiesa, Simeone e Mirallas. Di nuovo bene anche Muriel. Roma tutta bocciata, Pastore il peggiore.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Lafont 6,5; Milenkovic 6,5, Pezzella 7, Vitor Hugo 6 (22' Laurini 6), Biraghi 6,5; Benassi 7, Veretout 7, Fernandes 6,5; Chiesa 8,5 (77' Gerson 6), Muriel 7,5 (73' Simeone 7,5), Mirallas 7,5.

ROMA (4-2-3-1): Olsen 6; Florenzi 5, Manolas 4,5, Fazio 4,5, Kolarov 5,5; Cristante 5, Nzonzi 5 (46' Pellegrini 5,5); Zaniolo 5,5, Pastore 4,5 (46' Dzeko 4), El Shaarawy 5,5 (77' De Rossi sv); Schick 5.

