Empoli-Fiorentina, le pagelle: Dragowski e Farias super, male Veretout e Mirallas
Commenti()
Getty Images
PAGELLE EMPOLICon DAZN segui la Serie A IN STREAMING, LIVE E ON DEMAND
EMPOLI (3-5-2): Dragowski 7,5; Veseli 6,5, Silvestre 6, Nikolaou 6; Di Lorenzo 6,5, Traoré 6,5, Bennacer 6, Krunic 6, Pajac 6; Caputo 6,5, Farias 6,5. All. Andreazzoli.
PAGELLE FIORENTINA
FIORENTINA (3-5-2): Lafont 7; Milenkovic 5,5, Pezzella 6,5 (87' Gerson sv), V. Hugo 6,5; Mirallas 5 (60' Chiesa 6), Benassi 6, E. Fernandes 5,5, Veretout 5, Biraghi 6; Simeone 5,5, Muriel 6 (67' Vlahovic 6). All. Montella.