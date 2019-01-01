Dove vedere Manchester City-Rotherham United in tv e streaming

Terzo turno di FA Cup in diretta ed in esclusiva su DAZN: segui il 6 gennaio alle ore 15.00 il match tra il Manchester City ed il Rotherham United.

Dopo aver battuto per 2-1 il Liverpool nel big match di Premier League ed essersi avvicinato ai Reds in classifica, il Manchester City di Guardiola scende in campo per disputare il terzo turno di FA Cup.

Guarda Manchester City-Rotherham United in diretta streaming gratis su DAZN

L'avversario dei Citizens sarà il Rotherham United, squadra che attualmente milita nella Football League Championship, ossia la seconda divisione del calcio inglese, occupando il 21esimo posto in classifica dopo 24 giornate di campionato.

MANCHESTER CITY-ROTHERHAM UNITED DIRETTA TV E STREAMING

L'incontro tra Manchester City e Rotherham United sarà trasmesso in diretta esclusiva su DAZN che si è aggiudicato i diritti della FA Cup. Al fischio finale, sarà possibile rivedere il match integrale on demand.

MANCHESTER CITY-ROTHERHAM UNITED DATA E ORA

Manchester City-Rotherham United si giocherà domenica 6 gennaio alle ore 15.00 all'Eithad Stadium. Sono 11 i precedenti tra le due squadre, con 7 vittorie e 4 pareggi per la squadra di Manchester.