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Come acquistare i biglietti del Tottenham Hotspur per il 2026-27: prossime partite, prezzi dei biglietti e informazioni sugli abbonamenti stagionali

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Non perderti l'occasione di vedere il Tottenham Hotspur dal vivo in azione in questa stagione

Il Tottenham si presenta alla stagione 2026/27 sotto la guida di Roberto De Zerbi, che la scorsa stagione ha condotto il club alla salvezza dopo un drammatico avvicendamento di tre allenatori diversi. Senza coppe europee in questa annata, l'attenzione è rivolta esclusivamente alla Premier League. GOAL ha tutto quello che ti serve per acquistare i biglietti per il Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. GOAL ha tutto quello che ti serve per acquistare i biglietti per il Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Prenota i biglietti del Tottenham HotspurAcquista ora

Calendario completo del Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League 2026/27

Data e oraPartitaStadioCompetizioneBiglietti
sab 22 ago 2026, 17:30Brentford vs Tottenham HotspurGtech Community Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 29 ago 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 5 set 2026, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham HotspurThe City Ground (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 12 set 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs EvertonTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 19 set 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston VillaTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 10 ott 2026, 15:00Manchester United vs Tottenham HotspurOld Trafford (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 17 ott 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 24 ott 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Tottenham HotspurStamford Bridge (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 31 ott 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal PalaceTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 7 nov 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Tottenham HotspurElland Road (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 21 nov 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich TownTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 28 nov 2026, 15:00Sunderland vs Tottenham HotspurStadium of Light (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 2 dic 2026, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs FulhamTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 5 dic 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (derby del nord di Londra)Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 12 dic 2026, 15:00Hull City vs Tottenham HotspurMKM Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 19 dic 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Tottenham HotspurAnfield (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 26 dic 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs BournemouthTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 30 dic 2026, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove AlbionTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 2 gen 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Tottenham HotspurEtihad Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 6 gen 2027, 20:00Fulham vs Tottenham HotspurCraven Cottage (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 16 gen 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 23 gen 2027, 15:00Crystal Palace vs Tottenham HotspurSelhurst Park (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 30 gen 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs SunderlandTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 6 feb 2027, 15:00Ipswich Town vs Tottenham HotspurPortman Road (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 10 feb 2027, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 20 feb 2027, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham HotspurAmerican Express Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 27 feb 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 3 mar 2027, 20:00Bournemouth vs Tottenham HotspurVitality Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 13 mar 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham ForestTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 20 mar 2027, 15:00Everton vs Tottenham HotspurHill Dickinson Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 10 apr 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs BrentfordTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 17 apr 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Tottenham HotspurSt. James' Park (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 24 apr 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 1 mag 2027, 15:00Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (derby del nord di Londra)Emirates Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 8 mag 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs ChelseaTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 15 mag 2027, 15:00Coventry City vs Tottenham HotspurCoventry Building Society Arena (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
dom 23 mag 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
dom 30 mag 2027, 16:00Aston Villa vs Tottenham HotspurVilla Park (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti

Al momento della stesura, solo la gara d'esordio ha un orario d'inizio confermato; tutte le altre sono soggette a modifiche in base alla programmazione televisiva. Il Tottenham entrerà inoltre in Carabao Cup dal secondo turno e in FA Cup dal terzo turno, con gli avversari che saranno confermati dopo ogni sorteggio.

Come acquistare i biglietti del Tottenham Hotspur?

I biglietti vengono venduti in tre fasi: prima agli abbonati stagionali, poi ai membri del club in base ai punti fedeltà e infine al pubblico nella vendita generale. L'abbonamento One Hotspur (£45) è il livello base aperto a tutti; One Hotspur+ (£55) aggiunge una finestra di priorità di 24 ore e un posto nella lista d'attesa per l'abbonamento stagionale.

Se i canali ufficiali sono esauriti, piattaforme secondarie come StubHub offrono un modo alternativo per assistere alla partita.

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Prenota i biglietti del Tottenham HotspurAcquista ora

Quanto costano i biglietti del Tottenham Hotspur?

I prezzi per gli adulti tramite il club vanno solitamente da £38 a £109, suddivisi in tre categorie:

Categoria A (£71-109): Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle Categoria B (£49-96): Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham Categoria C (£38-81): Bournemouth, Coventry, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Sunderland

Sono previste riduzioni per senior (£19-54), giovani adulti tra i 18 e i 21 anni (£28,50-81,50) e under 18 (£19-54). Anche piattaforme secondarie come StubHub sono un'opzione una volta esauriti i biglietti ufficiali.

I prezzi degli abbonamenti stagionali vanno da £856 a £2,147, con gli abbonamenti 1882 Season Tickets a £2,367. Si applicano sconti per gli junior (50%), i giovani adulti (25%) e i senior (50%). La lista d'attesa, aperta solo ai membri One Hotspur+, conta circa 80.000 nomi.

Prenota i biglietti del Tottenham HotspurAcquista ora

Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Casa del Tottenham dal 2019, il Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ha una capienza di 62.850 posti, che lo rende il terzo stadio di calcio più grande d'Inghilterra dopo Wembley e Old Trafford. La sua caratteristica più distintiva è la South Stand a un solo anello da 17.500 posti, con un'inclinazione di 34 gradi, la più ripida consentita dalla legge nel Regno Unito, che porta la prima fila a 4,9 metri dalla linea di porta. Il campo retrattile dello stadio, il primo nel suo genere, rivela sotto di sé una superficie sintetica per NFL London Games, concerti e altri eventi.

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