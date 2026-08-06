Come acquistare i biglietti del Tottenham Hotspur per il 2026-27: prossime partite, prezzi dei biglietti e informazioni sugli abbonamenti stagionali

Il Tottenham si presenta alla stagione 2026/27 sotto la guida di Roberto De Zerbi, che la scorsa stagione ha condotto il club alla salvezza dopo un drammatico avvicendamento di tre allenatori diversi. Senza coppe europee in questa annata, l'attenzione è rivolta esclusivamente alla Premier League. GOAL ha tutto quello che ti serve per acquistare i biglietti per il Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. GOAL ha tutto quello che ti serve per acquistare i biglietti per il Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Calendario completo del Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League 2026/27

Data e ora Partita Stadio Competizione Biglietti sab 22 ago 2026, 17:30 Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Gtech Community Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 29 ago 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 5 set 2026, 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur The City Ground (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 12 set 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 19 set 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 10 ott 2026, 15:00 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Old Trafford (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 17 ott 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 24 ott 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Stamford Bridge (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 31 ott 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 7 nov 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Elland Road (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 21 nov 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 28 nov 2026, 15:00 Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Stadium of Light (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti mer 2 dic 2026, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 5 dic 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (derby del nord di Londra) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 12 dic 2026, 15:00 Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur MKM Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 19 dic 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Anfield (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 26 dic 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti mer 30 dic 2026, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 2 gen 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Etihad Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti mer 6 gen 2027, 20:00 Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Craven Cottage (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 16 gen 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 23 gen 2027, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Selhurst Park (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 30 gen 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 6 feb 2027, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Portman Road (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti mer 10 feb 2027, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 20 feb 2027, 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur American Express Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 27 feb 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti mer 3 mar 2027, 20:00 Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Vitality Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 13 mar 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 20 mar 2027, 15:00 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Hill Dickinson Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 10 apr 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 17 apr 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur St. James' Park (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 24 apr 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull City Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 1 mag 2027, 15:00 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (derby del nord di Londra) Emirates Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 8 mag 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 15 mag 2027, 15:00 Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur Coventry Building Society Arena (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti dom 23 mag 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa) Premier League Biglietti dom 30 mag 2027, 16:00 Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Villa Park (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti

Al momento della stesura, solo la gara d'esordio ha un orario d'inizio confermato; tutte le altre sono soggette a modifiche in base alla programmazione televisiva. Il Tottenham entrerà inoltre in Carabao Cup dal secondo turno e in FA Cup dal terzo turno, con gli avversari che saranno confermati dopo ogni sorteggio.

Come acquistare i biglietti del Tottenham Hotspur?

I biglietti vengono venduti in tre fasi: prima agli abbonati stagionali, poi ai membri del club in base ai punti fedeltà e infine al pubblico nella vendita generale. L'abbonamento One Hotspur (£45) è il livello base aperto a tutti; One Hotspur+ (£55) aggiunge una finestra di priorità di 24 ore e un posto nella lista d'attesa per l'abbonamento stagionale.

Se i canali ufficiali sono esauriti, piattaforme secondarie come StubHub offrono un modo alternativo per assistere alla partita.

Quanto costano i biglietti del Tottenham Hotspur?

I prezzi per gli adulti tramite il club vanno solitamente da £38 a £109, suddivisi in tre categorie:

Categoria A (£71-109): Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle Categoria B (£49-96): Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham Categoria C (£38-81): Bournemouth, Coventry, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Sunderland

Sono previste riduzioni per senior (£19-54), giovani adulti tra i 18 e i 21 anni (£28,50-81,50) e under 18 (£19-54). Anche piattaforme secondarie come StubHub sono un'opzione una volta esauriti i biglietti ufficiali.

I prezzi degli abbonamenti stagionali vanno da £856 a £2,147, con gli abbonamenti 1882 Season Tickets a £2,367. Si applicano sconti per gli junior (50%), i giovani adulti (25%) e i senior (50%). La lista d'attesa, aperta solo ai membri One Hotspur+, conta circa 80.000 nomi.

Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Casa del Tottenham dal 2019, il Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ha una capienza di 62.850 posti, che lo rende il terzo stadio di calcio più grande d'Inghilterra dopo Wembley e Old Trafford. La sua caratteristica più distintiva è la South Stand a un solo anello da 17.500 posti, con un'inclinazione di 34 gradi, la più ripida consentita dalla legge nel Regno Unito, che porta la prima fila a 4,9 metri dalla linea di porta. Il campo retrattile dello stadio, il primo nel suo genere, rivela sotto di sé una superficie sintetica per NFL London Games, concerti e altri eventi.