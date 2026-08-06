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Come acquistare i biglietti del Newcastle United 2026/27: calendario di Premier League, prezzi e altro

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Ecco come puoi acquistare i biglietti più ambiti per vedere il Newcastle in azione

Il Newcastle si presenta alla stagione 2026/27 con il nuovo allenatore Matthias Jaissle, arrivato dopo l’addio di Eddie Howe e un deludente 12° posto nella scorsa stagione. Senza coppe europee in questa annata, l’attenzione è tutta sulla Premier League. GOAL ha tutto ciò che ti serve per acquistare i biglietti per il St James' Park.

Prenota i biglietti del Newcastle United Acquista ora

Il calendario completo del Newcastle United in Premier League 2026/27

Data e oraPartitaStadioCompetizioneBiglietti
dom 23 ago 2026, 16:30Newcastle United vs LiverpoolSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 29 ago 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 5 set 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs BournemouthSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 12 set 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Newcastle UnitedElland Road (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 19 set 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Hull CitySt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 10 ott 2026, 15:00Coventry City vs Newcastle UnitedCoventry Building Society Arena (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 17 ott 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Aston VillaSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 24 ott 2026, 15:00Crystal Palace vs Newcastle UnitedSelhurst Park (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 31 ott 2026, 16:00Newcastle United vs EvertonSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 7 nov 2026, 15:00Fulham vs Newcastle UnitedCraven Cottage (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 21 nov 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs ArsenalSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 28 nov 2026, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle UnitedAmerican Express Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 2 dic 2026, 20:00Newcastle United vs Manchester UnitedSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 5 dic 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Sunderland (derby del Tyne-Wear)St James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 12 dic 2026, 15:00Ipswich Town vs Newcastle UnitedPortman Road (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 19 dic 2026, 15:00Brentford vs Newcastle UnitedGtech Community Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 26 dic 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Manchester CitySt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 30 dic 2026, 20:00Newcastle United vs Nottingham ForestSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 2 gen 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs Newcastle UnitedStamford Bridge (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 6 gen 2027, 20:00Manchester United vs Newcastle UnitedOld Trafford (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 16 gen 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs FulhamSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 23 gen 2027, 15:00Arsenal vs Newcastle UnitedEmirates Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 30 gen 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove AlbionSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 6 feb 2027, 15:00Everton vs Newcastle UnitedHill Dickinson Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 10 feb 2027, 20:00Newcastle United vs ChelseaSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 20 feb 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Newcastle UnitedEtihad Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 27 feb 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs BrentfordSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
mer 3 mar 2027, 20:00Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle UnitedThe City Ground (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 13 mar 2027, 15:00Bournemouth vs Newcastle UnitedVitality Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 20 mar 2027, 16:00Newcastle United vs Leeds UnitedSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 10 apr 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Newcastle UnitedAnfield (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 17 apr 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Tottenham HotspurSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 24 apr 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Ipswich TownSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 1 mag 2027, 15:00Sunderland vs Newcastle United (derby del Tyne-Wear)Stadium of Light (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 8 mag 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Coventry CitySt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
sab 15 mag 2027, 15:00Aston Villa vs Newcastle UnitedVilla Park (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti
dom 23 mag 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Crystal PalaceSt James' Park (casa)Premier LeagueBiglietti
dom 30 mag 2027, 16:00Hull City vs Newcastle UnitedMKM Stadium (trasferta)Premier LeagueBiglietti

Come acquistare i biglietti del Newcastle United?

I biglietti per le partite non arrivano mai alla vendita libera, perché la domanda supera l’offerta dopo che i membri Mags e gli abbonati si sono assicurati i loro posti durante le finestre di priorità. 

Le membership del club sono Mags+ (£47), Mags (£37) e Junior Mags (£20). Mags+ include la priorità d’acquisto, l’accesso gratuito alle amichevoli precampionato e un posto nei criteri della lista d’attesa per l’abbonamento stagionale. 

Siti secondari come StubHub offrono un’alternativa se i canali ufficiali esauriscono i posti.

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Prenota i biglietti del Newcastle United Acquista ora

Quanto costano i biglietti del Newcastle United?

I prezzi per gli adulti tramite il club vanno da £56 a £75 su base partita per partita, variando in base all’avversaria e alla posizione del posto. 

I biglietti più economici si trovano di solito nell’area famiglie, in alto al livello 7 della Milburn Stand. 

I prezzi sono aumentati del 5% e del 3,3% nelle ultime due stagioni consecutive, sulla scia del miglioramento della forma del club.

Prenota i biglietti del Newcastle United Acquista ora

Tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul St James' Park

Casa del Newcastle dal 1892, il St James' Park ha una capienza di 52.264 posti, la decima più alta del calcio inglese. Ha ospitato partite internazionali a Euro 1996, eventi durante le Olimpiadi di Londra 2012 e gare della Coppa del Mondo di rugby 2015, ed è stato confermato come sede di Euro 2028.

Il futuro a lungo termine dello stadio non è ancora stato deciso. I proprietari del Public Investment Fund stanno valutando se espandere l’attuale impianto fino a circa 65.000 posti oppure costruire un nuovo stadio completamente da zero nelle vicinanze, potenzialmente fino a 70.000 posti, ma non è stata ancora presa una decisione definitiva. Nel frattempo, il club si è concentrato su migliorie graduali, tra cui il rinnovamento dell’impianto PA e nuovi posti a sedere e punti ristoro.

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