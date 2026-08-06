Il Newcastle si presenta alla stagione 2026/27 con il nuovo allenatore Matthias Jaissle, arrivato dopo l’addio di Eddie Howe e un deludente 12° posto nella scorsa stagione. Senza coppe europee in questa annata, l’attenzione è tutta sulla Premier League. GOAL ha tutto ciò che ti serve per acquistare i biglietti per il St James' Park.

Il calendario completo del Newcastle United in Premier League 2026/27

Data e ora Partita Stadio Competizione Biglietti dom 23 ago 2026, 16:30 Newcastle United vs Liverpool St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 29 ago 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 5 set 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Bournemouth St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 12 set 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Newcastle United Elland Road (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 19 set 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Hull City St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 10 ott 2026, 15:00 Coventry City vs Newcastle United Coventry Building Society Arena (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 17 ott 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 24 ott 2026, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Selhurst Park (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 31 ott 2026, 16:00 Newcastle United vs Everton St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 7 nov 2026, 15:00 Fulham vs Newcastle United Craven Cottage (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 21 nov 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Arsenal St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 28 nov 2026, 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United American Express Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti mer 2 dic 2026, 20:00 Newcastle United vs Manchester United St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 5 dic 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Sunderland (derby del Tyne-Wear) St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 12 dic 2026, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Portman Road (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 19 dic 2026, 15:00 Brentford vs Newcastle United Gtech Community Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 26 dic 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Manchester City St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti mer 30 dic 2026, 20:00 Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 2 gen 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Newcastle United Stamford Bridge (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti mer 6 gen 2027, 20:00 Manchester United vs Newcastle United Old Trafford (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 16 gen 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Fulham St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 23 gen 2027, 15:00 Arsenal vs Newcastle United Emirates Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 30 gen 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 6 feb 2027, 15:00 Everton vs Newcastle United Hill Dickinson Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti mer 10 feb 2027, 20:00 Newcastle United vs Chelsea St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 20 feb 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Newcastle United Etihad Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 27 feb 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Brentford St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti mer 3 mar 2027, 20:00 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United The City Ground (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 13 mar 2027, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Vitality Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 20 mar 2027, 16:00 Newcastle United vs Leeds United St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 10 apr 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Newcastle United Anfield (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 17 apr 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 24 apr 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 1 mag 2027, 15:00 Sunderland vs Newcastle United (derby del Tyne-Wear) Stadium of Light (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti sab 8 mag 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Coventry City St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti sab 15 mag 2027, 15:00 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Villa Park (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti dom 23 mag 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace St James' Park (casa) Premier League Biglietti dom 30 mag 2027, 16:00 Hull City vs Newcastle United MKM Stadium (trasferta) Premier League Biglietti

Come acquistare i biglietti del Newcastle United?

I biglietti per le partite non arrivano mai alla vendita libera, perché la domanda supera l’offerta dopo che i membri Mags e gli abbonati si sono assicurati i loro posti durante le finestre di priorità.

Le membership del club sono Mags+ (£47), Mags (£37) e Junior Mags (£20). Mags+ include la priorità d’acquisto, l’accesso gratuito alle amichevoli precampionato e un posto nei criteri della lista d’attesa per l’abbonamento stagionale.

Siti secondari come StubHub offrono un’alternativa se i canali ufficiali esauriscono i posti.

Quanto costano i biglietti del Newcastle United?

I prezzi per gli adulti tramite il club vanno da £56 a £75 su base partita per partita, variando in base all’avversaria e alla posizione del posto.

I biglietti più economici si trovano di solito nell’area famiglie, in alto al livello 7 della Milburn Stand.

I prezzi sono aumentati del 5% e del 3,3% nelle ultime due stagioni consecutive, sulla scia del miglioramento della forma del club.

Tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul St James' Park

Casa del Newcastle dal 1892, il St James' Park ha una capienza di 52.264 posti, la decima più alta del calcio inglese. Ha ospitato partite internazionali a Euro 1996, eventi durante le Olimpiadi di Londra 2012 e gare della Coppa del Mondo di rugby 2015, ed è stato confermato come sede di Euro 2028.

Il futuro a lungo termine dello stadio non è ancora stato deciso. I proprietari del Public Investment Fund stanno valutando se espandere l’attuale impianto fino a circa 65.000 posti oppure costruire un nuovo stadio completamente da zero nelle vicinanze, potenzialmente fino a 70.000 posti, ma non è stata ancora presa una decisione definitiva. Nel frattempo, il club si è concentrato su migliorie graduali, tra cui il rinnovamento dell’impianto PA e nuovi posti a sedere e punti ristoro.