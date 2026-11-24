Club Brugge-Liverpool: i dettagli della partita
Il Club Brugge in gran forma ospita un Liverpool travolgente
Il Liverpool va in Belgio per affrontare il Club Brugge in Champions League allo stadio Jan Breydel di Bruges.
Gli ospiti arrivano con il morale alto dopo il netto 4-0 sul Manchester United ad Anfield. Rio Ngumoha, a segno in quella partita, figura di nuovo nella probabile formazione titolare.
Quel risultato ha ridato stabilità alla squadra di Andoni Iraola dopo un periodo difficile. Nel giro di pochi giorni erano arrivate le sconfitte contro il Fenerbahce in questa competizione e contro l’Arsenal in Premier League.
Il Club Brugge di Ivan Leko arriva alla sfida in ottima forma nelle competizioni nazionali. Sabato ha travolto il KV Mechelen per 5-1, prolungando a cinque partite la sua serie di imbattibilità.
La serie comprende una vittoria in Champions League contro il PSV Eindhoven, a dimostrazione che il Club Brugge sa ottenere risultati anche in Europa, oltre che in patria.
Le due squadre occupano posizioni adiacenti nella classifica della fase campionato, quindi la partita ha un peso notevole per entrambe.
Le ultime sulle squadre e le rose
Probabili formazioni Club Bruges - Liverpool
Stato di forma
Precedenti
Classifica
|#
|G
|V
|D
|S
|GF
|GS
|+/-
|Pt.
|Forma
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|5
|+15
|12
V
V
V
V
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|7
|+6
|12
V
V
V
V
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|10
V
D
V
V
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|19
|6
|+13
|9
V
V
S
V
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|9
V
S
V
V
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
S
V
V
V
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|7
|+5
|9
V
V
S
V
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|9
S
V
V
V
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|9
V
V
V
S
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
V
S
V
V
|11
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|9
S
V
V
V
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|9
V
V
S
V
|13
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|8
V
D
D
V
|14
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
S
D
V
V
|15
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|6
V
V
S
S
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|9
|+1
|6
V
V
S
S
|17
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
V
S
S
V
|18
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|6
V
V
S
S
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|11
|-5
|5
V
D
S
D
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|4
S
V
S
D
|21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
S
S
V
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|4
V
S
D
S
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
S
D
V
S
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
S
V
S
D
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
D
S
V
S
|26
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|3
V
S
S
S
|27
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
S
V
S
S
|28
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|3
S
S
V
S
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
S
S
S
V
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
S
S
V
S
|31
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|3
S
S
V
S
|32
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
S
S
V
S
|33
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|16
|-12
|3
S
S
S
V
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|1
S
D
S
S
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
S
S
S
|36
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|0
S
S
S
S