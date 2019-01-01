Chievo-Genoa, le pagelle: Sanabria non punge, bene Kiyine
Getty
PAGELLE CHIEVO-GENOA
CHIEVO (4-3-1-2): Sorrentino 6; Schelotto 6, Bani 6,5, Barba 6, Jaroszynski 5,5; Leris 6 (93’ Piazon sv), N. Rigoni 5,5 (75’ Djordjevic 6), Hetemaj 6; Kiyine 6,5 (59’ Diousse 6); Stepinski 5, Meggiorini 5,5.
GENOA (4-3-1-2): I. Radu 6,5; Biraschi 5,5, Romero 6, Zukanovic 5,5, Criscito 6,5; Lerager 5,5 (57’ Lazovic 6,5), Radovanovic 6, Rolón 6 (65’ Veloso 6); Bessa 6,5; Sanabria 5 (75’ Pandev 6), Kouamé 5,5.