Calciomercato, Giovinco lascia il Toronto: ufficiale l'approdo all'Al-Hilal
Finisce la storia d'amore tra Sebastian Giovinco e il Toronto. Dopo quattro anni, l'ex calciatore di Juventus e Parma lascia la MLS, con la squadra che annuncia ufficialmente la cessione del calciatore italiano all'Al-Hilal.
NEWS: Sebastian Giovinco sold to Al-Hilal FC— Toronto FC (@torontofc) 31 gennaio 2019
Giovinco ed il Toronto, però, non si lasciano nel migliore dei modi. Tutti i tifosi sono in protesta perché il loro beniamino è stata venduto dalla società. E d'altronde non potrebbe essere altrimenti: l'ex Juventus è stato protagonista di un titolo MLS, oltre che di 83 goal totali in questi anni, in Canada.
Toronto has been home to me and my family for almost 5 years. I arrived here from Italy in January 2015 and immediately felt something special. From day one, I worked hard to repay the opportunity that Toronto had given me. From that first year, I realized that we could do great things here. Through hard work, passion and determination my teammates and I transformed TFC and made it one of the best clubs in MLS and in North America. We didn’t do this alone. Without our great fans this would not have been possible. I can confidently say that I significantly contributed in making unprecedented history at TFC. We wrote a new chapter in the club’s history, together. All for One. This journey has been a wonderful experience for my family and me. It’s without hesitation that I can say that I wanted it to end differently. As I have always maintained, I was hoping to renew my contract and finish my playing career in a city that feels like home. It is here where my daughter was born and where my son took his first steps on a football pitch. A place my family loves to live and wanted to call home for good. Unfortunately, this desire of ours has clashed with a change in direction with current TFC management. For the 2 years I have been seeking to extend my contract however management was reluctant. Recently, after refusing to exercise the club option for 2020, I was offered terms that I deemed unacceptable. They may say I left for a more lucrative deal, but this is not the case. Their offer and lack of transparency is a clear message. It seems management prefers to focus on things other than the pure desire to win. After having grown the brand and elevating the overall reputation of TFC both at home and abroad, it seems I no longer serve a purpose. I would have accepted less to stay in Toronto. Therefore, I reluctantly announce that my tenure as a TFC player has come to an end. I will now focus my attention and efforts towards another challenge. With me I bring beautiful memories. Toronto - the 6ix - you are and will always remain in my heart. Thank you for everything you have taught me about myself and about life. I love you Toronto! Seba
Lo stesso calciatore ha voluto lasciare un messaggio su Instagram, ringraziando i tifosi ma attaccando anche la società.
"Sfortunatamente, il mio desiderio di restare si è scontrato con un cambio di direzione dell'attuale gestione del Toronto. Per 2 anni ho cercato di estendere il mio contratto, tuttavia la dirigenza era riluttante. Recentemente, dopo aver rifiutato di esercitare l'opzione di rinnovo per il 2020, il club mi ha offerto un accordo che reputo inaccettabile. Potrebbero dire che sono partito per un accordo più redditizio, ma non è questo il caso. La loro offerta e la mancanza di trasparenza sono un chiaro messaggio. Sembra che la società preferisca concentrarsi su cose diverse dal puro desiderio di vincere. Dopo aver sviluppato il marchio e innalzato la reputazione complessiva del Toronto, sia in patria che all'estero, sembra che non abbia più uno scopo. Ringrazio tutti i tifosi, resterete sempre nel mio cuore".