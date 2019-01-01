Calciomercato, Giovinco lascia il Toronto: ufficiale l'approdo all'Al-Hilal

Dopo quattro anni, Sebastian Giovinco lascia il Toronto e approda in Arabia Saudita, dove lo attende l'Al-Hilal.

Finisce la storia d'amore tra Sebastian Giovinco e il Toronto. Dopo quattro anni, l'ex calciatore di Juventus e Parma lascia la MLS, con la squadra che annuncia ufficialmente la cessione del calciatore italiano all'Al-Hilal.

Giovinco ed il Toronto, però, non si lasciano nel migliore dei modi. Tutti i tifosi sono in protesta perché il loro beniamino è stata venduto dalla società. E d'altronde non potrebbe essere altrimenti: l'ex Juventus è stato protagonista di un titolo MLS, oltre che di 83 goal totali in questi anni, in Canada.

Lo stesso calciatore ha voluto lasciare un messaggio su Instagram, ringraziando i tifosi ma attaccando anche la società.