Calcio in tv oggi 22 gennaio: Coppa Italia con Roma-Juventus, Premier League e Reims-PSG
Palinsesto calcistico particolarmente ricco quello di mercoledì 22 gennaio, con diversi eventi in onda sulle varie emittenti. Il piatto forte è rappresentato dal quarto di finale di Coppa Italia fra la Juventus di Maurizio Sarri, capolista in campionato, e la Roma di Paulo Fonseca, attualmente al 4° posto in Serie A, che come tutte le gare del torneo sarà trasmesso in chiaro dalla Rai.
Con DAZN segui 3 partite di Serie A TIM a giornata IN STREAMING, LIVE E ON DEMAND
La giornata calcistica in tv inizia però nel pomeriggio con il recupero del Campionato Primavera Sampdoria-Inter, in onda su Sportitalia alle 14.30, e prosegue con il recupero della 20ª giornata di Serie C, che sarà trasmessa integralmente da Eleven Sports, con una gara, Teramo-Catanzaro, visibile anche in chiaro su Rai Sport.
La sera, oltre alla sovracitata Coppa Italia, spazio al calcio internazionale. Sky seguirà la 24ª giornata infrasettimanale di Premier League con la diretta di Tottenham-Norwich City e di Manchester United-Burnley, mentre DAZN trasmetterà in diretta streaming la seconda semifinale di Coupe de la Ligue fra il Reims e il PSG.
Il programma delle partite in tv oggi
- 14.30 Sampdoria-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
- 14.30 Picerno-Cavese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Gozzano-Alessandria (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Renate-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Juventus U23-Novara (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Pianese-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Catania-Avellino (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Paganese-Viterbese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 16.00 Albinoleffe-Pistoiese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 16.00 Sudtirol-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.00 Olbia-Siena (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.00 Teramo-Catanzaro (Serie C) - RAI SPORT e ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Lecco-Arezzo (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Pergolettese-Como (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Cesena-Carpi (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Ravenna-Fermana (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Imolese-Rimini (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Vibonese-Monopoli (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Bisceglie-Rende (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.30 Tottenham-Norwich (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.45 Juventus-Roma (Coppa Italia) - RAI UNO
- 20.45 Carrarese-Pontedera (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Monza-Pro Patria (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Sambenedettese-Fano (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Vicenza-Modena (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Feralpisalò-Reggio Audace (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Padova-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Casertana-Potenza (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Ternana-Rieti (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Bari-Sicula Leonzio (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Reggina-Virtus Francavilla (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 21.00 Reims-PSG (Coupe de la Ligue) - DAZN
- 21.15 Manchester United-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
GUIDA TV COMPLETA: TUTTO IL CALCIO IN DIRETTA TV E STREAMING