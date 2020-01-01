Calcio in tv oggi 25 marzo: Milan-Barcellona e Napoli-Juventus
L'emergenza Coronavirus ha momentaneamente fermato il calcio, ma i tifosi possono comunque gustare un buon numero di repliche che andranno in onda oggi e nei prossimi giorni.
Si parte con tanti appuntamenti spettacolari per i nottambuli, che potranno ripercorrere le imprese dell'Atalanta tra campionato e Champions con le vittorie su Milan e Valencia, mentre i tifosi di Inter e Roma potranno rivivere la sfida dello scorso dicembre.
Sky ripropone poi una vera e propria 'maratona' sulle finali di Champions League del passato: si va da Bayern Monaco-Chelsea del 2012 al derby di Madrid del 2016, per finire con la sfida tedesca tra Borussia Dortmund e Bayern Monaco.
I nostalgici potranno invece sintonizzarsi su Milan Tv o DAZN per rivivere la storica sfida tra il Milan di Zaccheroni e il Barcellona di Rivaldo nella sfida di ritorno della Champions League 2000-01. Su Inter Tv andrà invece in onda la celebre rimonta nerazzurra contro la Sampdoria nel gennaio del 2005.
CALCIO IN TV OGGI 25 MARZO
- 00.30 Shakhtar Donetsk-Atalanta (Champions League) - Sky Sport Uno
- 01.00 Manchester City-Leicester (Premier League) - Sky Sport Collection
- 01.30 Inter-Roma (Serie A) - Sky Sport Serie A
- 02.00 Bayern Monaco-Chelsea 2012 (Champions League) - Sky Sport Football
- 02.30 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) - Sky Sport Uno
- 04.00 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2016 (Champions League) - Sky Sport Football
- 04.00 Chelsea-Wigan (Premier League) - Sky Sport Collection
- 04.30 Atalanta-Valencia (Champions League) - Sky Sport Uno
- 04.30 Roma-Sassuolo (Serie A) - Sky Sport Serie A
- 06.00 Roma-Juventus femminile (Serie A) - Sky Sport Serie A
- 06.00 Borussia Dortmund-Bayern Monaco (Champions League) - Sky Sport Football
- 06.00 Everton-Atalanta (Europa League) - Sky Sport Collection
- 08.00 Napoli-Juventus (Serie A) - Sky Sport Serie A
- 08.30 Valencia-Atalanta (Champions League) - Sky Sport Football
- 09.30 Fiorentina-Milan (Serie A) - Sky Sport Serie A
- 10.00 Roma-Inter Primavera (Serie A) - Sportitalia
- 10.30 Ajax-Manchester United (Europa League) - Sky Sport Football
- 11.00 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) - Sky Sport Collection
- 12.00 PSG-Bordeaux (Ligue 1) - DAZN1
- 14.00 Cagliari-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN1
- 14.00 Arsenal-Manchester City (Premier League) - Sky Sport Football
- 14.00 Valencia-Atalanta (Champions League) - Sky Sport Collection
- 14.30 Inter-Milan (Serie A) - Sky Sport Serie A
- 16.30 Verona-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN1
- 16.30 Bayern Monaco-Borussia Dortmund (Champions League) - Sky Sport Football
- 17.00 Juventus-Florentia femminile (Serie A) - Sky Sport Serie A
- 18.30 Real Madrid-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN1
- 18.30 Napoli-Juventus (Serie A) - Sky Sport Serie A
- 19.00 Bayern Monaco-Real Madrid (ICC 2019) - Sportitalia
- 20.00 Milan-Barcellona (Champions League) - Milan Tv (visibile su DAZN)
- 21.00 Atalanta-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN1
- 21.00 Valencia-Atalanta (Champions League) - Sky Sport Collection
- 21.00 River Plate-Newell's (Primera Division) - Sportitalia
- 22.00 Inter-Sampdoria (Serie A) - Inter Tv (visibile su DAZN)