Calcio in tv oggi 23 febbraio: in campo Inter e Roma
Giornata essenziale in Serie A, tra desiderio di rinascita e di fuga. In campo Inter e Roma, che vogliono riscattare l'ultima sconfitta in campionato, mentre il Cagliari se la vedrà a Verona per dimenticare due mesi horror in cui ha perso tutto il vantaggio accumulato.
Segui Cosenza-Frosinone in diretta streaming su DAZN
Si gioca ovviamente anche all'estero, nonchè per il campionato primavera, femminile e di Serie D. In Serie B il Pordenone, candidato alla massima serie, ospita il Chievo, con la Salernitana che proverà a risalire in classifica davanti al fanalino di coda Livorno.
All'estero in diretta tv e streaming ci saranno Atletico Madrid e PSG, ma non solo: il campionato inglese prevede tra le altre la sfida tra Manchester United e Watford.
LE PARTITE IN TV DOMENICA 23 FEBBRAIO
- 10.00 Juventus-Pescara (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
- 12.00 Atalanta-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
- 12.00 Osasuna-Granada (Liga) - DAZN
- 12.30 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 12.30 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
- 14.00 Alaves-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
- 14.30 Chievo-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
- 14.30 Mantova-Fanfulla (Serie D) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Licata-Palermo (Serie D) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Casarano-Foggia (Serie D) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Cerignola-Sorrento (Serie D) - SPORTITALIA
- 15.00 Diretta Goal (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Atalanta-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
- 15.00 Torino-Parma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite, 484 digitale terrestre)
- 15.00 Verona-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 15.00 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15.00 Salernitana-Livorno (Serie B) - DAZN
- 15.00 Manchester United-Watford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 15.00 St. Etienne-Reims (Ligue 1) - DAZN
- 15.00 Pontedera-Alessandria (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Monza-Arezzo (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Renate-Pergolettese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Juventus U23-Pianese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Olbia-Pistoiese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Feralpisalò-Carpi (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Cesena-Vicenza (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Piacenza-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Ravenna-Triestina (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Reggina-Paganese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Viterbese-Potenza (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Monopoli-Sicula Leonzio (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Catania-Ternana (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 16.00 Valladolid-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN
- 16.45 Heracles-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
- 17.00 Rennes-Nimes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
- 17.30 Arsenal-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 17.30 Giana Erminio-Como (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Carrarese-Gozzano (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Lecco-Pro Patria (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Arzignano-Padova (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Gubbio-Reggiana (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Virtus Verona-Rimini (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Modena-Sudtirol (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Fermana-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Rende-Avellino (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Cavese-Bari (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Picerno-Bisceglie (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Rieti-Teramo (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Casertana-Vibonese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.00 Roma-Lecce (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 18.30 Getafe-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
- 20.45 Inter-Sampdoria (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 21.00 Crotone-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
- 21.00 Atletico Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
- 21.00 PSG-Bordeaux (Ligue 1) - DAZN