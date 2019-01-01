Berbatov annuncia il ritiro a 38 anni: l'ultima partita un anno e mezzo fa

Dimitar Berbatov, attaccante che ha fatto la storia con il Manchester United, ha annunciato il ritiro a 38 anni. Non gioca da un anno e mezzo.

Un altro attaccante che ha scritto la storia negli ultimi due decenni dice basta. Dimitar Berbatov ha annunciato il ritiro dal calcio giocato a 38 anni, a un anno e mezzo dall'ultima partita ufficiale giocata.

L'ultima esperienza del bulgaro classe 1981 è stata in , con il Kerala Blasters. Non gioca in Europa dal 2016, quando ha vestito la maglia del Paok Salonicco.

Cresciuto nel Sofia, Berbatov si è imposto in Europa nel Bayer Leverkusen, prima di passare per due anni al e approdare poi al Manchester United. Ha vestito anche le maglie di e .

Nell'estate del 2012 è stato vicinissimo a trasferirsi in , cercato dalla e dalla , prima di cambiare idea all'ultimo minuto e decidere di rimanere in con il Fulham.

Un caso di mercato che ha fatto parte della carriera di un campione imprevedibile in campo, ma, ogni tanto, anche fuori. Che ora dice basta.