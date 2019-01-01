Berbatov annuncia il ritiro a 38 anni: l'ultima partita un anno e mezzo fa
Un altro attaccante che ha scritto la storia negli ultimi due decenni dice basta. Dimitar Berbatov ha annunciato il ritiro dal calcio giocato a 38 anni, a un anno e mezzo dall'ultima partita ufficiale giocata.
L'ultima esperienza del bulgaro classe 1981 è stata in India, con il Kerala Blasters. Non gioca in Europa dal 2016, quando ha vestito la maglia del Paok Salonicco.
Cresciuto nel CSKA Sofia, Berbatov si è imposto in Europa nel Bayer Leverkusen, prima di passare per due anni al Tottenham e approdare poi al Manchester United. Ha vestito anche le maglie di Fulham e Monaco.
On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story 😁/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are like WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened 😂🤦🏻♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is! My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career! I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! The games, trainings, the goals, preparations, the presure, my teammates... the roar of the fans when i scored another banger 😂😎 I was blessed and work hard to have the oportunity to play with one of the best ever and against some of the best ever! And coming from small country this makes it even more special for me! I had my highs and of course some lows in my career, won my fair share of trophies, score some goals along the way as well! I played the way i wanna play, and i scored the goals i wanted to score! Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for! I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch! 👊🏻 Damn it, i will miss all of this, peopleee, because i love football so much... But i am sure you will miss me as well 😁 Thank you! 🙏🏻 DB9
Nell'estate del 2012 è stato vicinissimo a trasferirsi in Italia, cercato dalla Fiorentina e dalla Juventus, prima di cambiare idea all'ultimo minuto e decidere di rimanere in Inghilterra con il Fulham.
Un caso di mercato che ha fatto parte della carriera di un campione imprevedibile in campo, ma, ogni tanto, anche fuori. Che ora dice basta.