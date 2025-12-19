YouTube
Serie B: risultati e marcatori della 17ª giornata
BARI-CATANZARO 1-2
Marcatori: 30’ Pontisso (C), 49’ Matias Antonini (C), 90+3’ rig. Bellomo (B)
CESENA-JUVE STABIA
sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00
FROSINONE-SPEZIA
sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00
MODENA-VENEZIA
sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00
MONZA-CARRARESE
sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00
PADOVA-SAMPDORIA
sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00
AVELLINO-PALERMO
sabato 20 dicembre, ore 17.15
PESCARA-REGGIANA
sabato 20 dicembre, ore 19.30
ENTELLA-SUDTIROL
domenica 21 dicembre, ore 15.00
MANTOVA-EMPOLI
domenica 21 dicembre, ore 17.15
