Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Catanzaro fansYouTube
Redazione Goal

Serie B: risultati e marcatori della 17ª giornata

Il campionato di Serie B giunge alla diciassettesima giornata: ad aprire il turno il successo del Catanzaro sul campo del Bari.

Pubblicità

  • BARI-CATANZARO 1-2

    Marcatori: 30’ Pontisso (C), 49’ Matias Antonini (C), 90+3’ rig. Bellomo (B)

    • Pubblicità

  • CESENA-JUVE STABIA

    sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00

  • Pubblicità
    Pubblicità

  • FROSINONE-SPEZIA

    sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • MODENA-VENEZIA

    sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00

  • Pubblicità
    Pubblicità

  • MONZA-CARRARESE

    sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00

  • PADOVA-SAMPDORIA

    sabato 20 dicembre, ore 15.00

  • Pubblicità
    Pubblicità

  • AVELLINO-PALERMO

    sabato 20 dicembre, ore 17.15

  • PESCARA-REGGIANA

    sabato 20 dicembre, ore 19.30

  • Pubblicità
    Pubblicità

  • ENTELLA-SUDTIROL

    domenica 21 dicembre, ore 15.00

  • MANTOVA-EMPOLI

    domenica 21 dicembre, ore 17.15

  • Pubblicità
    Pubblicità
0