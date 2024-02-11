Jose Mourinho Latih Harry Kane Di Bayern Munich?! Eks-Chelsea Ingin Gantikan Thomas Tuchel

Muhammad Zaki dan Ritabrata Banerjee
Jose Mourinho Harry KaneGetty Images
Bayern MunichJose MourinhoHarry KaneThomas TuchelBundesligaBayer Leverkusen v Bayern MunichBayer LeverkusenPremier League

Jose Mourinho berpotensi reuni dengan Harry Kane di Bayern Munich, setelah dilaporkan siap menggantikan Thomas Tuchel sebagai pelatih.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Artikel dilanjutkan di bawah ini
  • Potensi reuni Mourinho-Kane di Bayern Munich
  • Mourinho siap latih The Bavarians
  • Fans Bayern protes Tuchel

Pilihan Editor