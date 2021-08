Targetkan Sepuluh Tahun Di Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-Min: Saya Tak Mau Pindah

𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝟏-𝟎 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 : 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐩



▪️ Son's scored 6 goals in his last 7 PL apps without Kane.

▪️ Nuno beats one of the 'big six' sides yet again.



Many reasons to be cheerful for Spurs fans tonight - we cover some of these in our post-match stats summary. ⬇️