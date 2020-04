"Stay At Home. Be In The Stands", Fans Borussia Monchengladbach Hadir Dalam Bentuk Karton Sebagai Pengganti Dukungan Di Stadion

8,000 cut-outs ordered and counting! 👥



The players and staff have even joined in our 'Stay home. Be in the stands' campaign, taking their place next to fans in BORUSSIA-PARK for games behind closed doors 🐎💚



Read more 👉 https://t.co/l5ZPn6VUuW#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/hXhSTQBTri