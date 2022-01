Sikat Sampdoria 4-1, Juventus Amankan Tiket Perempat-Final Coppa Italia

5 - Juan #Cuadrado has scored 5 goals in 2021/22 with Juventus in all comps, a joint-record for him in a single season with the Bianconeri (alongside 2017/18 and 2015/16).



Cuadrado has netted his 1st direct free kick goal with Juventus in all competitions. Fantasy.#JuveSamp pic.twitter.com/6W9hDJOYjF