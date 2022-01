Ralf Rangnick: McTominay Adalah Pemimpin Manchester United!

Scott McTominay's game by numbers vs. Brentford:



100% tackles success rate

100% shooting accuracy

90% pass accuracy (highest)

68 touches

48 passes

13 duels attempted

11 possessions won

9 duels won

6 dribbles attempted (most)

5 dribbles completed (most)



Monster. 😳 pic.twitter.com/CGXqGVvMSP