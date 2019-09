Manuchekhr Dzhalilov Tak Akan Melupakan Momen Bersama Persebaya Surabaya

#63 #dzhalilov #alhamdulillah I want to tell you that I was very happy to be part of such a team, I will never forget these warm moments, you became part of my family when I was with you, thanks for everything and good luck in further battles my brothers!!! I also want to thank my fans for the atmosphere that was created in every match, it was something amazing, you gave me great motivation, thanks for everything, you are the best !!!! Thanks To The Allah☝🏻🤲🏻🙏

A post shared by ⚽Manu⚽️Jalilov 63⚽ (@dzhalilov_manu) on Sep 22, 2019 at 10:14pm PDT