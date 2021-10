Penyerang Veteran India Sunil Chhetri Lewati Rekor Gol Internasional Pele

FULL-TIME! ⌛️



The referee blows his whistle and brings an end to the game! India are through to the Final! 🙌



🇮🇳 3-1 🇲🇻#INDMDV ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2021 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/n9J2aZvvos