Pengakuan Bek Juventus Juan Cuadrado: Saya Tak Bermaksud Cetak Gol Dari Sepak Pojok

8 - Juan Cuadrado is the eighth player to have scored a Serie A goal directly from the corner since the start of the last decade, after:



Di Natale (2010)

M. Rigoni (2012)

Papu Gómez (2015)

de Paul (2017)

Callejón (2017)

Pulgar (2018)

Calhanoglu (2021)



Incredible.#JuveGenoa