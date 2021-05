Kalah Di Final Liga Europa, Paul Pogba: Manchester United Akan Jadi Lebih Kuat

I needed some days to reflect after the match . Of course, very upset not to win the final but we’re a team that will look forward with our heads held high. Thank you to all of the fans for the support. We will come back stronger.



𝐏𝐏𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 pic.twitter.com/FDdDs9JM7U