Paris Saint-Germain Kalah Lawan Nantes Di Parc Des Princes

100 - Kylian Mbappé will make his 100th Ligue 1 appearance with Paris against Nantes. He becomes the first French player to score at least 82 goals in his first 100 top-flight games with a single team since Just Fontaine with Reims (1956-1959: 101 goals). Centenary. #PSGFCN pic.twitter.com/xK534mTKeI