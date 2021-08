Memphis Depay Selamatkan Barcelona Dari Kekalahan Di Kandang Athletic Bilbao

2 - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 is the first @FCBarcelona player to be directly involved in a goal in each of his first two @LaLigaEN games (one goal and one assist) since Cesc Fàbregas 🇪🇸 (two and one) and Alexis Sánchez 🇨🇱 (one and one) in September 2011. Providential. pic.twitter.com/bHMpsUjsiI