Live Blog

LIVE: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Man City yang sudah memastikan gelar juara pekan lalu, harus menjamu Newcaslte United dalam pekan ke-36 EPL di St. James Park.

Diperbaharui
Scott Carson Manchester City 2020-21
Sepakan Pertama Man City

2021-05-14T19:09:00Z

7' Lewat skema apik dari sisi kanan, Gabriel Jesus melakukan tembakan jarak jauh yang masih melebar tipis dari samping gawang Dubravka.

Sentuhan Pertama Scott Carson!

2021-05-14T19:07:03Z

2' Menangkap bola hasil sundulan Newcastle, Scott Carson melakukan sentuhan perdananya di EPL sejak terakhir melakukannya pada tahun 2011 lalu. 

​Kick-Off Babak Pertama!

2021-05-14T19:03:11Z

1' Selamat menyaksikan!

Guard Of Honour Untuk Man City

2021-05-14T19:01:46Z

Sebagai tanda penghormatan, Newcastle melakukan guard of honour untuk Man City sebelum laga dimulai.

Tak Ada Nama Ederson Di Bawah Mistar City

2021-05-14T18:50:05Z

Sudah mengunci trofi musim ini, Pep Guardiola menurunkan mantan kiper Timnas Inggris berusia 35 tahun, Scott Carson yang akan melakukan debutnya bersama Man City hari ini. [🙌]

Newcastle Sedang Berada Dalam Tren Positif

2021-05-14T18:44:42Z

Berhasil keluar dari tekanan ancaman degradasi, anak asuh Steve Bruce tampil mengesankan sepanjang Bulan April. Mereka tak terkalahkan dan berhasil mengoleksi delapan poin untuk menggenapkan poin mereka menjadi 39 poin dan bertengger di peringkat ke-16.

Man City Sudah Jadi Juara EPL Musim Ini

2021-05-14T18:41:40Z

Dengan laga yang masih menyisakan tiga pertandingan, Manchester City sudah dapat memastikan gelar Liga Primer Inggris 2020/21 akhir pekan lalu, setelah pesaing terdekat mereka Man United kalah dari Leicester City dengan skor tipis 2-1. Gelar juara ini merupakan yang ketiga kalinya bagi Man City dalam empat edisi terakhir.