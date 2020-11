Laporan Pertandingan: Villarreal 2-0 Real Valladolid

15 - Under Unai Emery, @Eng_Villarreal have won 15 points in @LaLigaEN 2020/21 (W4 D3 L1), the third best start by a manager after his first eigh games in charge of the club in the competition (Marcelino García Toral, 17 and Fran Escribá, 16. Hope. pic.twitter.com/rXAajqHywL