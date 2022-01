Kejutan! Klub 2. Bundesliga Singkirkan Borussia Dortmund Dari DFB-Pokal

2/2 – This is only the third time that both St. Pauli and Hamburger SV have reached the quarter final of the DFB-Pokal in the same season, previously this had only happened in 1965-66 and 1996-97. Hamburg. @DFBPokal_EN #FCSPBVB #KOEHSV pic.twitter.com/HUAe1Zy4Em