Liverpool FC

"Kami Juara Liga Primer!" - Pemain & Fans Liverpool Luapkan Kebahagiaan Setelah Pastikan Titel

Komentar()
Liverpool celebrate 2019-20
Getty Images
Kekalahan Manchester City melawan Chelsea membuat Liverpool resmi dinobatkan sebagai kampiun EPL musim ini.

Tuntas sudah penantian panjang Liverpool. Untuk pertama kalinya dalam 30 tahun The Reds dinobatkan sebagai kampiun Liga Primer Inggris.

 

Kekalahan Manchester City 2-1 melawan Chelsea di Stamford Bridge, Jumat (26/6) dini hari WIB, memastikan perolehan poin Liverpool tak akan terkejar lagi meski musim masih menyisakan tujuh pertandingan.

Pilihan Editor

Lebih banyak tim

    Secara luar biasa skuad pimpinan Jurgen Klopp hanya menjatuhkan poin dalam tiga dari 31 laga yang telah dilalui dan mengumpulkan 86 poin. Mereka berpeluang besar melewati 100 poin di akhir musim dan menciptakan rekor baru jumlah poin terbanyak dalam satu kampanye EPL.

    Meski sempat muncul keraguan mengenai kelanjutan musim setelah kompetisi terhenti tiga bulan akibat pandemi virus corona, sejatinya sudah sejak lama Liverpool digadang-gadang bakal membuka puasa gelar tiga dekade setelah Sadio Mane cs. menunjukkan dominasi sepanjang musim.

    Artikel dilanjutkan di bawah ini

    Di lini depan Liverpool mengukir rata-rata lebih dari dua gol per pertandingan, tetapi kunci keberhasilan mereka musim ini terletak di sisi pertahanan. Lini belakang yang dikomandoi Virgil van Dijk hanya menelan 21 gol sejauh ini, rekor terbaik di liga.

    Menengok performa eksepsional The Reds, sangat pantas kalau anak buah Klopp merebut titel pertama mereka di era Liga Primer. Klub, pemain, mantan pemain, dan fans pun langsung meluapkan kebahagiaan melalui media sosial.

    And even rivals were gracious in defeat.

    Meanwhile, the unusual circumstances the title was ultimately sealed in were pointed out.

    And of course there were those who had a bit of fun.

    Tutup