"Kami Juara Liga Primer!" - Pemain & Fans Liverpool Luapkan Kebahagiaan Setelah Pastikan Titel

Tuntas sudah penantian panjang . Untuk pertama kalinya dalam 30 tahun The Reds dinobatkan sebagai kampiun Liga Primer Inggris.

Kekalahan 2-1 melawan di Stamford Bridge, Jumat (26/6) dini hari WIB, memastikan perolehan poin Liverpool tak akan terkejar lagi meski musim masih menyisakan tujuh pertandingan.

Secara luar biasa skuad pimpinan Jurgen Klopp hanya menjatuhkan poin dalam tiga dari 31 laga yang telah dilalui dan mengumpulkan 86 poin. Mereka berpeluang besar melewati 100 poin di akhir musim dan menciptakan rekor baru jumlah poin terbanyak dalam satu kampanye EPL.

Meski sempat muncul keraguan mengenai kelanjutan musim setelah kompetisi terhenti tiga bulan akibat pandemi virus corona, sejatinya sudah sejak lama Liverpool digadang-gadang bakal membuka puasa gelar tiga dekade setelah Sadio Mane cs. menunjukkan dominasi sepanjang musim.

Di lini depan Liverpool mengukir rata-rata lebih dari dua gol per pertandingan, tetapi kunci keberhasilan mereka musim ini terletak di sisi pertahanan. Lini belakang yang dikomandoi Virgil van Dijk hanya menelan 21 gol sejauh ini, rekor terbaik di liga.

Menengok performa eksepsional The Reds, sangat pantas kalau anak buah Klopp merebut titel pertama mereka di era Liga Primer. Klub, pemain, mantan pemain, dan fans pun langsung meluapkan kebahagiaan melalui media sosial.

WE CAN FINALLY SAY IT: AFTER THIRTY LONG YEARS, LIVERPOOL ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/dc93SWHrRN — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 25, 2020

30 years Reds! Let’s enjoy it! 🏆 Honoured to be part of this team & this club #ynwa #champions#cantwaittocelebratetogether pic.twitter.com/wNbptyIcJw — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 25, 2020

96❤️ 😭

Dream came true — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020

This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title. — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC for winning premier league 2019-20. Well deserve trophy for klopp and his team.fantastic achievement for @LFC #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) June 25, 2020

Can’t think of a better Anniversary Present than @LFC winning the @premierleague tonight ,long overdue ,amazing from everyone involved at the club 👍👍👏👏⚽️⚽️ — Chris Kirkland (@ChrisKirkland43) June 25, 2020

Get in there....Champions!!!



Not the circumstances in which I wanted @LFC to do it but what an achievement from this incredible team & that includes the manager



🏆 #YNWA https://t.co/NeKFeSUNms — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 25, 2020

Liverpool fans celebrating their 18th league title vs Liverpool fans celebrating their 19th league title pic.twitter.com/0ED8g9LpSp — WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 25, 2020

I first watched football in 1989. John Barnes was wearing a very striking grey top. Like a lot of west country kids my choice was relitively arbitrary, but by 1990 my bedroom was adorned with @LFC posters. I was called a glory hunter in school. Well, it’s been a long hunt #YNWA — John Robins (@nomadicrevery) June 25, 2020