Jordi Alba Menangkan Barcelona Di Menit Kritis Lawan Real Betis

3 - Defenders from the top five leagues with the most goal involvements in 2021/22 across all competitions:



20 - Trent Alexander-Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (G2 A18)

17 - Andrew Robertson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (G2 A15)

15 - JORDI ALBA 🇪🇸 (G3 A12)



Cannon. pic.twitter.com/BsrUOvFkLX