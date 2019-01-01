Joao Felix Di Museum Prado & Pengumuman Transfer Teraneh Di Sepakbola

memutuskan untuk mengumumkan transfer youngster Joao Felix pada Rabu (3/7) dengan cara yang sangat unik.

Klub Spanyol tersebut menebus sang pemain dari Benfica di angka €126 juta (£113 juta /$142 juta), menjadikannya sebagai pembelian termahal pihak klub dan termahal ketiga dalam sejarah sepakbola.

Dalam pengumuman transfernya, mereka merasa perlu untuk melakukan hal lebih ketimbang sekadar menulis pernyataan resmi disertai foto lewat Twitter, dan klub asal Madrid itu memilih untuk merilis salah satu pengumuman transfer paling berkesan.

Disertai slogan #PureTalent, Atletico membawa sang winger ke Museum Nasional Prado, berlokasi di Madrid, dan merekam sebuah video yang menunjukkan bahwa pesepakbola dan seni adalah sosok penting.

Dengan itu, Goal lantas mencoba mengingat kembali pengumuman transfer paling tak biasa lainnya. Simak di bawah ini!

- Santi Cazorla (Agustus 2018)

- Mario Balotelli (Januari 2019)

Leon – Vinicio Angulo (Januari 2019)

Con una adaptación del mundo 1-1 de Super Mario Bros, @clubleonfc anuncia el fichaje del ecuatoriano Vinicio Angulo.

Es una idea que tiene un buen trabajo por detrás y que está muy bien ejecutada.

Aquí pueden jugar: https://t.co/aH7B150ogK #FieraPlayer 🎮⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SdDqjBmPVR — Santiago Guerrero (@guerrerosanti7) 7 de enero de 2019

Leon - Joel Campbell (Januari 2019)

Welcome JOEL CAMPBELL! 🇨🇷



This is the shirt that you will defend from now on.@joel_campbell12 is a fiera.#UnoEntreMil 🦁#LigaMxEng pic.twitter.com/EA1wcL4y40 — Club León English (@ClubLeonEN) January 26, 2019

- Arthur Melo (Juli 2018)

- Lucas Evangelista (Juli 2018)

🆕🖊



Il y a du nouveau dans la squad... pic.twitter.com/NIqLdwqklC — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) 27 de julio de 2018