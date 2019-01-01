Joao Felix Di Museum Prado & Pengumuman Transfer Teraneh Di Sepakbola

Piala Dunia Wanita
Atletico Madrid mengumumkan rekrutan barunya itu di museum. Klub mana lagi yang punya kisah pengumuman transfer menarik lainnya?

Atletico Madrid memutuskan untuk mengumumkan transfer youngster Benfica Joao Felix pada Rabu (3/7) dengan cara yang sangat unik.

Klub Spanyol tersebut menebus sang pemain dari Benfica di angka €126 juta (£113 juta /$142 juta), menjadikannya sebagai pembelian termahal pihak klub dan termahal ketiga dalam sejarah sepakbola.

Dalam pengumuman transfernya, mereka merasa perlu untuk melakukan hal lebih ketimbang sekadar menulis pernyataan resmi disertai foto lewat Twitter, dan klub asal Madrid itu memilih untuk merilis salah satu pengumuman transfer paling berkesan.

Disertai slogan #PureTalent, Atletico membawa sang winger ke Museum Nasional Prado, berlokasi di Madrid, dan merekam sebuah video yang menunjukkan bahwa pesepakbola dan seni adalah sosok penting.

Dengan itu, Goal lantas mencoba mengingat kembali pengumuman transfer paling tak biasa lainnya. Simak di bawah ini!

