Joao Felix Di Museum Prado & Pengumuman Transfer Teraneh Di Sepakbola
Atletico Madrid memutuskan untuk mengumumkan transfer youngster Benfica Joao Felix pada Rabu (3/7) dengan cara yang sangat unik.
Klub Spanyol tersebut menebus sang pemain dari Benfica di angka €126 juta (£113 juta /$142 juta), menjadikannya sebagai pembelian termahal pihak klub dan termahal ketiga dalam sejarah sepakbola.
Dalam pengumuman transfernya, mereka merasa perlu untuk melakukan hal lebih ketimbang sekadar menulis pernyataan resmi disertai foto lewat Twitter, dan klub asal Madrid itu memilih untuk merilis salah satu pengumuman transfer paling berkesan.
Disertai slogan #PureTalent, Atletico membawa sang winger ke Museum Nasional Prado, berlokasi di Madrid, dan merekam sebuah video yang menunjukkan bahwa pesepakbola dan seni adalah sosok penting.
#PureTalent pic.twitter.com/6oQX8dAUA6— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 3, 2019
Dengan itu, Goal lantas mencoba mengingat kembali pengumuman transfer paling tak biasa lainnya. Simak di bawah ini!
Villarreal - Santi Cazorla (Agustus 2018)
As if by magic, every #Villarreal fan's biggest wish has come true! 💛 The magician @19SCazorla 🎩 returns to the #YellowSubmarine!!! 👏👏👏😃 #VillarrealTV pic.twitter.com/PoQdl8aCH1— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) August 10, 2018
Marseille - Mario Balotelli (Januari 2019)
Fenerbahce - Miha Zajc (Januari 2019)
Level completed ✅ #OMnation pic.twitter.com/ghGXUsvMFX— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) 23 de enero de 2019
Liverpool - Mohamed Salah (Juni 2017)31 de enero de 2019
Sevilla - Jesus Navas (Agustus2017)22 de junio de 2017
Roma - Lorenzo Pellegrini (Juni 2017)
He's ours!!! https://t.co/To7CA106ET— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 1, 2017
🎮⚽️... 🆕🔶🔴❗️#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mjgBrwduHV— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) 30 de junio de 2017
Leon – Vinicio Angulo (Januari 2019)
Real Betis - Pau Lopez (Juli 2018)
Con una adaptación del mundo 1-1 de Super Mario Bros, @clubleonfc anuncia el fichaje del ecuatoriano Vinicio Angulo.— Santiago Guerrero (@guerrerosanti7) 7 de enero de 2019
Es una idea que tiene un buen trabajo por detrás y que está muy bien ejecutada.
Aquí pueden jugar: https://t.co/aH7B150ogK #FieraPlayer 🎮⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SdDqjBmPVR
Manchester United - Alexis Sanchez (Januari 2018)
🕷⚔👊🐙 pic.twitter.com/m9k2tpIVuD— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) 4 de julio de 2018
Sampdoria - Ronaldo Vieira (Agustus 2018)
🎹 Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats. Introducing #Alexis7…#GGMU #MUFC @Alexis_Sanchez pic.twitter.com/t9RIIx4mE4— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 22 de enero de 2018
BREAKING: #Sampdoria sign #Ronaldo! pic.twitter.com/vTZafVkMBF— Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) 3 de agosto de 2018
Leon - Joel Campbell (Januari 2019)
Welcome JOEL CAMPBELL! 🇨🇷— Club León English (@ClubLeonEN) January 26, 2019
This is the shirt that you will defend from now on.@joel_campbell12 is a fiera.#UnoEntreMil 🦁#LigaMxEng pic.twitter.com/EA1wcL4y40
Barcelona - Arthur Melo (Juli 2018)
👋 Welcome @arthurmeloreal! Bem-vindo!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 9 de julio de 2018
⚽️ #EnjoyArthur
🔵🔴 #EnjoyBarça pic.twitter.com/18YQ4uOXjW
Nantes - Lucas Evangelista (Juli 2018)
Aston Villa - Andre Moreira (Agustus 2018)
🆕🖊— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) 27 de julio de 2018
Il y a du nouveau dans la squad... pic.twitter.com/NIqLdwqklC
Pachuca - Ismael Sosa (Desember 2018)
ICYMI: Love Island might be over but we're delighted to announce that a new boy has entered the Villa...#AVFC pic.twitter.com/I2rwt6RnDK— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) 1 de agosto de 2018
Al estilo #FIFA19 le dimos la bienvenida a @ismasosa18 a los Tuzos del Pachuca. #TeJuroQueTeAmo pic.twitter.com/HKpVOhHmMt— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) 14 de diciembre de 2018