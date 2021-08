Pencetak Gol Bersejarah Brentford Sergi Canos: Kami Layak Kalahkan Arsenal!

⭐️ Sergi Canos’ contribution for @BrentfordFC tonight

44 touches, 2 in opposition box

Won 7/8 duels

7 tackles (4 more than any player)

1 shot block

1 chance created

3 shots, 2 on target

Scored club’s 1st top division goal since May 1947 pic.twitter.com/2Zi9IqRkm5