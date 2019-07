Berita Transfer - Rekrut Jack Clarke, Tottenham Hotspur Akhiri Paceklik Transfer

🖋👋 #WelcomeJack! We are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United. The 18-year-old has agreed a contract with the Club until 2023 and will return to the Championship side on loan for the 2019/20 season. Click the link in the bio to find out more! #COYS #THFC

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Jul 2, 2019 at 2:02am PDT