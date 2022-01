Atletico Madrid Hentikan Laju Kemenangan Villarreal Di LaLiga

4 - @VillarrealCFen have won their last four @LaLigaEN games, their best run under Unai Emery 🇪🇸. The Yellows have also scored five goals in each of their last two league games, only the second time in their top-flight history after January 2014 under Marcelino 🇪🇸. Steamroller. pic.twitter.com/cCde77m4Cc