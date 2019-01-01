Visszavonult a Manchester United és a Tottenham egykori klasszisa
Dimitar Berbatov 38 éves korában bejelentette, hogy felhagy a profi labdarúgással.
A legutóbb az indiai Kerala Blasters csapatánál szereplő bolgár válogatott támadó az Instagram oldalán tette közzé a döntését:
- Tudom, hogy sokan azt hittétek, már rég visszavonultam, mivel az utolsó meccsemet több mint egy éve játszottam, úgyhogy ideje, hogy végleg befejezzem. Ez már eléggé időszerű volt!
Hiányozni fognak a meccsek, a gólok, a nyomás, a szurkolók moraja amikor betalálok. Valódi áldás számomra, hogy a legjobbakkal és a legjobbak ellen játszhattam. Köszönöm mindenkinek, akik segítették a fejlődésemet, hogy azzá a játékossá váljak, amilyen mindig lenni akartam. Köszönöm az edzőimnek, a csapattársaimnak, az összes klubomnak és a stábtagoknak. Egy élmény volt! - mondta a bolgár játékos.
A pályafutása során több mint 650 mérkőzésen pályára lépő támadó a legnagyobb sikereit a Manchester United játékosaként érte el.
Berbatov a Vörös Ördögöknél négy év alatt alig kevesebb, mint 150 meccset játszott és két bajnoki címet nyert.
A 78-szoros bolgár válogatott játékos korábban a Tottenhammel Ligakupát nyert, a Bayer Leverkusen színeiben pedig ezüstérmet szerzett a Bajnokok Ligájában.
Berbatov a pályafutása vége felé a Fulhamet és az AS Monacót is erősítette, majd Görögországban a PAOK színeit viselte, mielőtt india felé vette az irányt.
On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story 😁/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are like WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened 😂🤦🏻♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is! My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career! I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! The games, trainings, the goals, preparations, the presure, my teammates... the roar of the fans when i scored another banger 😂😎 I was blessed and work hard to have the oportunity to play with one of the best ever and against some of the best ever! And coming from small country this makes it even more special for me! I had my highs and of course some lows in my career, won my fair share of trophies, score some goals along the way as well! I played the way i wanna play, and i scored the goals i wanted to score! Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for! I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch! 👊🏻 Damn it, i will miss all of this, peopleee, because i love football so much... But i am sure you will miss me as well 😁 Thank you! 🙏🏻 DB9