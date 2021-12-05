TV: fontos meccs előtt az Újpest és az MTK, pályán a Juve és a Hertha is
12.15: Serie A, Bologna–Fiorentina (Sport2)
12.55: Ligue 1, St. Étienne–Rennes (Digisport 1)
13:00: Skót bajnokság, Dundee United–Celtic Glasgow (Aréna 4)
13.30: OTP Bank Liga, Kisvárda Master Good–MOL Fehérvár FC (M4 Sport)
13.55: La Liga, Rayo Vallecano–Espanyol (Spíler2)
14.55: Ligue 1, AS Monaco–Metz (Digisport 1)
14.55: Ligue 1, Lorient–Nantes (Digisport 2)
14.55: Ligue 1, Montpellier–Clermont (Digisport 3)
15.00: Serie A, Venezia–Hellas Verona (Sport2)
15.15: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart–Hertha BSC (Aréna 4)
16.00: OTP Bank Liga, MTK Budapest–Újpest FC (M4 Sport)
16.10: La Liga, Elche–Cádiz (Spíler2)
16.55: Ligue 1, Nice–Strasbourg (Digisport 2)
17.25: Premier League, Aston Villa–Leicester City (Spíler1)
18.00: Serie A, Sampdoria–SS Lazio (Sport2)
18.25: La Liga, Levante–Osasuna (Spíler2)
20.30: Serie A, Juventus–Genoa (Sport1)
20.40: Ligue 1, Girondins Bordeaux–Olympique Lyon (Digisport 1)
20.55: La Liga, Celta Vigo–Valencia (Spíler2)
