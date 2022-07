Ibrahimovic jelentős fizetéscsökkentéssel maradhat az AC Milannál

Zlatan Ibrahimović, set to sign a new contract with AC Milan in the next days. New deal will be valid until June 2023, salary around €1/1.5m net guaranteed plus add ons depending on his performances. 🔴🇸🇪 #ACMilan



He will turn 41 in October - never ending Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/hqyEoJLH88