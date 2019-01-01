Ezeket a meccseket nézheted ma a TV-ben

Élő eredmények
Ebben a rovatban tudjátok figyelemmel kísérni a közvetített találkozókat.

Március 30., szombat.

M4 Sport

13.45: Mezőkövesd–Budapest Honvéd, NB I

19.30: MOL Vidi FC–Debreceni VSC, NB I

Spíler 1

16.00: Manchester United–Watford, Premier League

18.30: West Ham United–Everton, Premier League

Spíler 2

16.15: Barcelona–Espanyol, La Liga

18.30: Celta Vigo–Villarreal, La Liga

20.45: Deportivo Alavés–Atlético Madrid, La Liga

DIGI Sport 1

13.30: Fulham–Manchester City, Premier League

18.00: Juventus–Empoli, Serie A

20.30: Sampdoria–Milan, Serie A

DIGI Sport 2

15.00: Udinese–Genoa, Serie A

DIGI Sport 3

17.00: Marseille–Angers, Ligue 1

Sport 2

15.30: Borussia Dortmund–Wolfsburg, Bundesliga

18.30: RB LeipzigHertha BSC, Bundesliga

