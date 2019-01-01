Ezeket a meccseket nézheted ma a TV-ben
Március 30., szombat.
M4 Sport
13.45: Mezőkövesd–Budapest Honvéd, NB I
19.30: MOL Vidi FC–Debreceni VSC, NB I
Spíler 1
16.00: Manchester United–Watford, Premier League
18.30: West Ham United–Everton, Premier League
Spíler 2
16.15: Barcelona–Espanyol, La Liga
18.30: Celta Vigo–Villarreal, La Liga
20.45: Deportivo Alavés–Atlético Madrid, La Liga
DIGI Sport 1
13.30: Fulham–Manchester City, Premier League
18.00: Juventus–Empoli, Serie A
20.30: Sampdoria–Milan, Serie A
DIGI Sport 2
15.00: Udinese–Genoa, Serie A
DIGI Sport 3
17.00: Marseille–Angers, Ligue 1
Sport 2
15.30: Borussia Dortmund–Wolfsburg, Bundesliga
18.30: RB Leipzig–Hertha BSC, Bundesliga
