"Une véritable inspiration" - Le monde du football rend hommage à Kobe Bryant

Le monde du sport a été frappé par la terrible nouvelle du décès de Kobe Bryant ce dimanche dans un accident d'hélicoptère en Californie à l'âge de 41 ans. D'après TMZ, un feu ce serait déclaré à bord de l'appareil et aucune des cinq personnes présentes à bord n'aurait survécu - parmi lesquelles sa fille Gianna, 13 ans.

Bryant, considéré comme l'un des plus grands joueurs de l'histoire du basket, comptait cinq titres NBA au cours d'une magnifique carrière longue de 20 saisons avec les Lakers et achevée en 2016. Il a également participé au All-Star Game à 18 reprises.

À côté de son talent de basketteur, Kobe Bryant était également un grand fan de football et un supporter de l' et s'était également affiché dans des publicités aux côtés de Ronaldinho ou Lionel Messi.

Le décès de l'icone laisse le monde du sport en deuil et de nombreux acteurs du football ont tenu à lui rendre hommage tout au long de la soirée, à l'image de Neymar lors de son deuxième but à , ou encore Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Didier Drogba, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona et tant d'autres...

Neymar's tribute to Kobe Bryant is beautiful 😢 pic.twitter.com/fXP1Q9noS0 — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2020

Heroes come and go

Legends are for ever ❤

R.i.P. Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all the victims my prayers to the families #blackmambaforever https://t.co/JSoN1g9yea — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 26, 2020

Everyone at is shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Kobe Bryant.



He was a true sporting icon and transcended the sport of basketball.



Our thoughts are with Kobe Bryant's friends, family and the entire Lakers organisation during this tragic time 💙 pic.twitter.com/Bg9cQN83ZG — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 26, 2020

I still can’t believe the news. I’m very sorry about what happened. My condolences and best wishes to Kobe’s whole family. #RIPMAMBA 💔😔 — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) January 26, 2020

A true sporting icon.

Rest in peace, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/4BuwDWtJ94 — FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends.



Forever a legend. pic.twitter.com/2lm4GFyJEB — (@BlackYellow) January 26, 2020

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱

I just can’t believe it — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 26, 2020

You’ve been an example for our generation R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/m8Keded2Zs — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. A true icon and legend of sport. pic.twitter.com/dyjk3EYeqE — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 26, 2020

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020

Speechless. Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and all the victims. #RIPKobeBryant — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant visited PSG in 2017 and had a kickabout with Mbappe - he definitely had the skills pic.twitter.com/Ki5FTC68Md — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2020

A true inspiration on and off the court. Gone way too soon. #KobeBryant — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) January 26, 2020

Such tragic news. RIP Kobe Bryant 🙏💐 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) January 26, 2020

Rest in Peace, Kobe Bryant.

Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. #KB24 — ACF English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 26, 2020

It’s a sad day. RIP to the legend KOBE BRYANT! Prayers for his loved ones! — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) January 26, 2020

We are so sorry to hear about your big loss @lakers . You will forever be missed. Rest in peace #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/YWbQA7EZCQ — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) January 26, 2020

"On behalf of myself, the players and staff at , we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight."
Jim Pallotta pic.twitter.com/bsmBumeLpg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2020

Jim Pallotta pic.twitter.com/bsmBumeLpg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2020

So so sad. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q7rRnp5FwY — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe man. 💔💔💔 This one hurts real bad man — Maurice Edu (@MauriceEdu) January 26, 2020

What dreadful, dreadful news about Kobe Bryant. An all time sporting legend, taken in the prime of life. A gut wrenching loss for his friends, family and fans everywhere.



Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/5OAfOT1LB2 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 26, 2020

I’m sick to my stomach! This can’t be true 😢 — Miguel Ibarra (@Migue10Ibarra) January 26, 2020

The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vKMHmzvK5Z — (@PSG_English) January 26, 2020

No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic passing of @kobebryant . Our thoughts are with his family, friends, the @Lakers and @NBA family. pic.twitter.com/vqnDcWScNZ — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) January 26, 2020

Definitely one of my childhood idols growing up. Everyone wanted to be Kobe at one point in their life. RIP to a legend. 💔 🙏🏻 — Gregory Garza (@gmgarza4) January 26, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

Consternats per la mort de @KobeBryant , un esportista exemplar. La seva figura va transcendir les pistes de bàsquet. Una abraçada a la seva familia i èssers estimats. Descansi en pau. pic.twitter.com/keL0BNqICc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) January 26, 2020