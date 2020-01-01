"Une véritable inspiration" - Le monde du football rend hommage à Kobe Bryant

Joueurs, clubs et autres acteurs du football ont exprimé leur tristesse à l'annonce du décès de la star du basket dans un crash d'hélicoptère.

Le monde du sport a été frappé par la terrible nouvelle du décès de Kobe Bryant ce dimanche dans un accident d'hélicoptère en Californie à l'âge de 41 ans. D'après TMZ, un feu ce serait déclaré à bord de l'appareil et aucune des cinq personnes présentes à bord n'aurait survécu - parmi lesquelles sa fille Gianna, 13 ans.

Bryant, considéré comme l'un des plus grands joueurs de l'histoire du basket, comptait cinq titres NBA au cours d'une magnifique carrière longue de 20 saisons avec les Lakers et achevée en 2016. Il a également participé au All-Star Game à 18 reprises.

À côté de son talent de basketteur, Kobe Bryant était également un grand fan de football et un supporter de l'AC Milan et s'était également affiché dans des publicités aux côtés de Ronaldinho ou Lionel Messi.

Le décès de l'icone laisse le monde du sport en deuil et de nombreux acteurs du football ont tenu à lui rendre hommage tout au long de la soirée, à l'image de Neymar lors de son deuxième but à Lille, ou encore Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Didier Drogba, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona et tant d'autres...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

