Tottenham - Opéré de l'appendicite, Eric Dier ne rejouera pas en 2018

Tottenham a publié un communiqué ce dimanche afin d'annoncer que le milieu de terrain Eric Dier (24 ans) ne rejouera pas en 2018. L'international anglais (32 sélections) a été opéré de l'appendicite. "Son retour à l'entraînement devrait avoir lieu en janvier", est-il précisé par le club anglais.

@ericdier has undergone surgery to remove his appendix.



He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and it is expected he will return to training with the squad in January. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 16 décembre 2018