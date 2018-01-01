Les résultats en direct
Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham - Opéré de l'appendicite, Eric Dier ne rejouera pas en 2018

Commentaires()
Getty Images
Le milieu de terrain de Tottenham a été opéré de l'appendicite. Il ne rejouera pas avant 2019.

Tottenham a publié un communiqué ce dimanche afin d'annoncer que le milieu de terrain Eric Dier (24 ans) ne rejouera pas en 2018. L'international anglais (32 sélections) a été opéré de l'appendicite. "Son retour à l'entraînement devrait avoir lieu en janvier", est-il précisé par le club anglais.

Prochain article:
Nîmes-Lille 2-3, Réduit à dix au quart d'heure de jeu, Lille stoppe la série de Nîmes
Prochain article:
17e journée de Premier League, Chelsea s'impose, Arsenal chute
Prochain article:
Ronaldo estime la victoire de la Juve contre le Torino logique
Prochain article:
Le Real Madrid achève l'année 2018 avec son pire bilan offensif du 21ème siècle
Prochain article:
Tuchel, Neymar et la Ligue des champions : les confidences de Thilo Kehrer (PSG)
Fermer