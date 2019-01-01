Les résultats en direct
Super Bowl - Kane, Ronaldo et les stars du foot réagissent

La star de Tottenham était dans les tribunes à Atlanta pour supporter les Patriots, vainqueurs de leur sixième couronne.

L'attention du monde du sport s'est déplacée du football vers son cousin américain dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi, pour le Super Bowl entre les Los Angeles Rams et les New England Patriots. Le match de l'année attire les regards du monde entier.

Les Patriots ont pris le meilleur sur les Rams, grâce à une superbe prestation défensive, pour s'imposer 13-3 et remporter leur sixième couronne. Le quaterback Tom Brady, star de l'équipe, à guidé les Pats vers un nouveau titre, alors que le buteur de Tottenham Harry Kane était dans les tribunes. Plusieurs joueurs et clubs de football se sont joints à la fête.

Avant le match, plusieurs stars de Premier League s'étaient risqués à pronostiquer le résultat, certains d'entre eux misant sur la bonne équipe.

Timothy Weah, actuellement prêté au Celtic avait quant à lui affiché son soutien aux Rams avant la rencontre.

