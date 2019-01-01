Super Bowl - Kane, Ronaldo et les stars du foot réagissent
L'attention du monde du sport s'est déplacée du football vers son cousin américain dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi, pour le Super Bowl entre les Los Angeles Rams et les New England Patriots. Le match de l'année attire les regards du monde entier.
Les Patriots ont pris le meilleur sur les Rams, grâce à une superbe prestation défensive, pour s'imposer 13-3 et remporter leur sixième couronne. Le quaterback Tom Brady, star de l'équipe, à guidé les Pats vers un nouveau titre, alors que le buteur de Tottenham Harry Kane était dans les tribunes. Plusieurs joueurs et clubs de football se sont joints à la fête.
Unbelievable!!! @patriots win! Super Bowl champions!! #SuperBowl #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/UbBQR86g9c
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 4, 2019
The GOAT gets his 6th #SuperBowl53
— GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) February 4, 2019
From one champion to another, congratulations to the @Patriots on winning the #SuperBowl!pic.twitter.com/swLSwsFOIT
— FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 4, 2019
Alguém pode me explicar por que chamam esse esporte de futebol se isso não é uma bola e não jogam com o pé? #futebolSQN
Can someone explain why they call this sport football, if it’s not a ball and you don’t play it with a foot? pic.twitter.com/mr25mjWecD
— Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) February 3, 2019
#SBLIII @Patriots vs @RamsNFL Minha terceira final ! Cada vez uma experiência única e especial! @NFL @NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/qxpeE3TPmW
— Kaka (@KAKA) February 4, 2019
And finally, pulling the strings from the back, Frank Lampard is our #SuperBowl Quarterback! pic.twitter.com/wltkAdfJch
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 3, 2019
Avant le match, plusieurs stars de Premier League s'étaient risqués à pronostiquer le résultat, certains d'entre eux misant sur la bonne équipe.
Before #SBLIII kicks off, take a look at who these #PL stars are picking as the winner.
Who you got? pic.twitter.com/QnqypH5rFK
— Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) February 3, 2019
Timothy Weah, actuellement prêté au Celtic avait quant à lui affiché son soutien aux Rams avant la rencontre.
Who’s ready for the @SuperBowl?#CelticFC’s @ussoccer_mnt striker Timo Weah is cheering on the @RamsNFL the @Patriots! @NFL #SBLlll @CBS pic.twitter.com/hr1j551QLK
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 3, 2019