Tournoi de Toulon 2014

Sélection - La liste de l'Angleterre pour le Tournoi Maurice Revello

La Fédération anglaise (FA) a annoncé une liste de 21 joueurs pour le Festival International Espoirs qui se déroule dans le Sud-Est de la France.

Présente au Tournoi Maurice Revello cette année, l'Angleterre se déplacera en France avec de nombreux jeunes talents, venus notamment de Chelsea, Arsenal ou encore Southampton. Le sélectionneur Paul Simpson a convoqué 21 joueurs pour la compétition. Les jeunes Three Lions seront opposés au Chili, au Japon et au Qatar dans le Groupe A. 

La liste 

Gardiens : Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Nathan Trott (West Ham United)

Défenseurs : Jayden Bogle (Derby County), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Max Lowe (Derby County), Tom Pearce (Leeds United), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Easah Suliman (Aston Villa)

Milieux de terrain : Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Josh Sims (Southampton), Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Attaquants : Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion), Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers), George Hirst (OH Leuven), Danny Loader (Reading), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough)

