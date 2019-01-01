Politiques, grands sportifs et stars d'Hollywood félicitent les Américaines

Sacrée championne du monde, l'équipe des États-Unis a été félicitée par de nombreuses personnalités influentes outre-Atlantique.

Si des joueuses comme Alex Morgan ou Megan Rapinoe sont déjà considérées comme des superstars de l'autre côté de l'Atlantique, le nouveau sacre de l'USWNT ce dimanche, au terme d'une victoire tout en maîtrise contre les Pays-Bas (2-0), à , leur permettra d'entrer un peu plus dans la légende.

L'ancien Président américain Barack Obama a été l'un des premier à adresser ses félicitations aux championnes du monde sur les réseaux sociaux, ce dimanche. Il a été suivi un peu plus de deux heures plus tard par son successeur Donald Trump, avec qui Megan Rapinoe ne partira pas en vacances.

Au-delà de la sphère politique, c'est tout le show business américain qui s'est enflammé devant les exploits de la bande à Morgan. Citons ainsi des grands sportifs comme le golfeur Tiger Woods, la tenniswoman Serena Williams ou les (ex) basketteurs Magic Johnson et Chris Paul. Citons aussi l'actrice hollywoodienne Jessica Chastain ou la célèbre animatrice aux multiples casquettes Ellen DeGeneres.

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 7 juillet 2019

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 juillet 2019

Congratulations to the @USWNT on winning the Women's World Cup. The Woods family didn't miss a minute. A championship effort today and amazing play all Tournament. So happy for all of you. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) 7 juillet 2019

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 7 juillet 2019

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 7 juillet 2019

Big congrats to the @USWNT! World Cup champions! #WorldCupfinal — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) 7 juillet 2019

Congratulations to the USA Women’s Soccer Team on their back-to-back World Cup titles!! This incredible team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 with goals from @mPinoe and @roselavelle. Your hard work and persistence represents our country well. What a victory! We are so proud! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/D5M3SJoliM — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) 7 juillet 2019