Politiques, grands sportifs et stars d'Hollywood félicitent les Américaines

Sacrée championne du monde, l'équipe des États-Unis a été félicitée par de nombreuses personnalités influentes outre-Atlantique.

Si des joueuses comme Alex Morgan ou Megan Rapinoe sont déjà considérées comme des superstars de l'autre côté de l'Atlantique, le nouveau sacre de l'USWNT ce dimanche, au terme d'une victoire tout en maîtrise contre les Pays-Bas (2-0), à Lyon, leur permettra d'entrer un peu plus dans la légende.

L'ancien Président américain Barack Obama a été l'un des premier à adresser ses félicitations aux championnes du monde sur les réseaux sociaux, ce dimanche. Il a été suivi un peu plus de deux heures plus tard par son successeur Donald Trump, avec qui Megan Rapinoe ne partira pas en vacances.

Au-delà de la sphère politique, c'est tout le show business américain qui s'est enflammé devant les exploits de la bande à Morgan. Citons ainsi des grands sportifs comme le golfeur Tiger Woods, la tenniswoman Serena Williams ou les (ex) basketteurs Magic Johnson et Chris Paul. Citons aussi l'actrice hollywoodienne Jessica Chastain ou la célèbre animatrice aux multiples casquettes Ellen DeGeneres.

