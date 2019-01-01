Ligue 1 : les compos officielles pour Dijon-Bordeaux, Amiens-Nantes, Angers-Metz et Brest-Reims
La 3ème journée de Ligue 1 débute ce samedi soir avec quatre affiches au programme à 20 heures. Voici les compositions officielles des différentes équipes engagées.
Dijon-Bordeaux :
Dijon : Runarsson - Ngonda, Coulibaly, Ecuele Manga, Alphonse - Amalfitano, Lautoa, Ndong - Baldé, Sammaritano - Keita.
Bordeaux : Costil - Mexer, Koscielny, Pablo - Kwateng, Otavio, Tchouaméni, Benito - Kalu, Hwang, De Préville.
Amiens-Nantes :
Amiens : Gurtner - Jallet, Gouano, Dibassy, Aleesami - Monconduit, Blin - Akolo, Kakuta, Timité - Guirassy.
Nantes : Lafont - Fabio, Girotto, Pallois, Lima - Touré, Abeid - Louza, Rongier, Bamba - Coulibaly.
Angers-Metz :
Angers : Butelle – Bamba, Traoré, Thomas, Aït-Nouri – Santamaria, Mangani – El-Melali, Capelle, Pereira Lage – Bahoken.
Metz : Oukidja – Centonze, Boye, Sunzu, Delaine – Cohade, N'Doram, Angban – Niane, Diallo, Nguette.
Brest-Reims :
Brest : Larsonneur – Faussurier, Chardonnet, Bain, Perraud – Diallo, Belkebla – Court, Autret, Grandsir – Charbonnier.
Reims : Rajkovic – Foket, Disasi, Abdelhamid, Konan – Chavalerin, Romao – Oudin, Dingomé, Doumbia – Dia.