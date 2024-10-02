Daniele Fisichella

Writer

Daniele is a football journalist who has reported on the biggest stories around Italian football for some of the UK’s main broadcasters, such as talkSPORT and BBC 5 Live as well as providing live match commentaries for the UEFA Champions League.

He also writes for bettingexpert and his encyclopaedic knowledge of Calcio (and beyond) has made him one of the go-to people whenever an Italian side are in action: form, key players, stats, style of play; the fascinating world of Serie A is no secret to him.