Sergio Ramos y los 20 defensores más goleadores de la historia

Ante el Leganés, el internacional español del Real Madrid volvió a anotar y ya suma 100 en su trayectoria.

GARY LLOYD (GALES): 90 GOLES

Gary Lloyd

Equipos: Llanelli y Barry Town.

DICK SCHNEIDER (HOLANDA): 92

Dick Schneider

Equipos: Go Ahead Eagles, Feyenoord, Vitesse Amhem y FC Wegeningen.

IAN HARTE (IRLANDA): 97

Ian Harte - Leeds United

Equipos: Leeds United, Levante, Carlisle United, Reading y Bournemouth. 

RAFAEL ALBRECHT (ARGENTINA): 98

Rafael Albrecht

Equipos: Estudiantes, San Lorenzo, León y Atlas.

SERGIO RAMOS (ESPAÑA): 100

Sergio Ramos España Rusia Spain Russia 01072018

Equipos: Sevilla y Real Madrid.

MANFRED KALTZ (ALEMANIA): 100

Manfred Kaltz

Equipos: Hamburg y FC Mullhouse.

JUAN DOMINGO ROCCHIA (ARGENTINA): 101

Juan Domingo Rocchia

Equipos: Racing y Ferro.

SINISA MIHAJLOVIC (YUGOSLAVIA): 104

Sinisa Mihajlovic Lazio

Equipos: Borovo, Vojvodina, Red Star Belgrade, Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio e Inter.

EDGARDO BAUZA (ARGENTINA): 108

Edgardo Bauza Argentina 09102016

Equipos: Rosario Central, Atlético Junior, Independiente y Veracruz.

FRANK SUAZEE (FRANCIA): 111

FRANK SUAZEE

Equipos: Sochaux, Monaco, Marseille, Atalanta, Strasbourg, Montpellier y Hibernian.

STEVE BRUCE (INGLATERRA): 111

Steve Bruce

Equipos:  Gillingham, Norwich City, Manchester United y Birmingham.

MARCUS TANAKA (JAPÓN): 114

2017-10-14-kyoto-Marcus Tulio TANAKA

Equipos: Sanfreece Hiroshima, Mito Hollyhock, Urawa Red Diamonds y Nagoya Grampus. 

FRANZ BECKENBAUER (ALEMANIA): 120

Franz Beckenbauer West Germany

Equipos: Bayern Munich y New York Cosmos.

ROBERTO CARLOS (BRASIL): 122

Roberto Carlos Real 2002

Equipos: Palmeiras, Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians y Anzhi Makhachkala.

GRAHAM ALEXANDER (ESCOCIA): 129

Fleetwood Town manager Graham Alexander

Equipos: Scunthorpe United, Luton Town, Preston North y Burnley.

PAUL BREITNER (ALEMANIA): 131

Paul Breitner 1974

Equipos: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid y Eintracht.

LAURENT BLANC (FRANCIA): 152

Blanc

Equipos: Montpellier, Napoli, Nimes, Saint-Etienne, Auxerre, Barcelona, Marseille, Inter y Manchester United.

FERNANDO HIERRO (ESPAÑA): 163

Fernando Hierro Espanha 14 06 2018

Equipos: Valladolid, Real Madrid, Al Rayyan y Bolton Wanderers.

DANIEL PASSARELLA (ARGENTINA): 175

Daniel Passarella

Equipos: Sarmiento, River, Fiorentina e Inter.

RONALD KOEMAN (HOLANDA): 253

Ronald Koeman Barcelona Porto 04271994

Equipos: Gronigen, Ajax, PSV, Barcelona y Feyenoord.

