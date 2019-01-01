En directo
Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pese a la derrota, aficionados y prensa inglesa se rinden ante Raúl Jiménez

Última actualización
Comentarios()
Getty
La actuación del atacante mexicano no pasaron desapercibida, llevándose toda clase de elogios.

La temporada del Wolves sufrió un doloroso revés, pues el equipo de Raúl Jiménez cayó eliminado 3-2 en Wembley ante un combativo Watford, que nunca se rindió y vino de atrás luego de tener dos goles de desventaja en el marcador.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💥 ¡@raulalonsojimenez9 volvió a anotar con los @wolves! ¿Y cómo celebró? 😱 Al puro estilo del luchador @sincarawwe 😍

Una publicación compartida por Goal en Español (@goalenespanol) el

Selección del editor

A pesar de sufrir una de las derrotas más impactantes de su carrera, el atacante mexicano fue producto de elogios entre los aficionados y la prensa inglesa, que cada vez quedan más sorprendidos con su talento, el juego que genera fuera del área y la frialdad para definir frente al arco.

VIDEOS: TODOS LOS GOLES EN LA CARRERA DE RAÚL JIMÉNEZ

A continuación, algunos de los mensajes a favor de Jiménez Rodríguez , comenzando por el histórico ex-delantero Gary Lineker.

Cerrar