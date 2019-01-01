Copa Mundial Femenina
Los peores fichajes en la historia del Real Madrid

Damos un repaso a las peores contrataciones del equipo blanco a lo largo de los años, aprovechando que se abre oficialmente la ventana de mercado.

El mercado de verano está a punto de abrirse oficialmente (1 de julio) y el Real Madrid ha firmado ya varios refuerzos. Hubo un tiempo en que los blancos no estaban muy acertados en este aspecto, y hemos visto vestir la camiseta merengue a hombres como Walter Samuel, Emerson o Fredy Rincón. En Goal aprovechamos este artículo para recopilar los peores fichajes de su historia.

FREDY RINCÓN | Del Nápoles | €4M | 1995

Freddy Rincon Colombia

ZÉ ROBERTO | De la Portuguesa | €9M | 1997

Ze Roberto Real Madrid

ROBERT JARNI | Del Real Betis | 637 millones de pesetas | 1998

Robert Jarni ex Croatian Player

ALBANO BIZZARRI | De Racing Club | €2M | 1999

Albano Bizzarri Pescara

ELVIR BALJIC | Del Fenerbahce | €15'6M | 1999

Elvir Baljic Real Madrid

FLAVIO CONCEIÇAO | Del Deportivo de la Coruña | €25M | 2000

Flavio Conceicao

PEDRO MUNITIS | Del Racing de Santander | €10'5M | 2000

Pedro Munitis ex Real Madrid player

JONATHAN WOODGATE | Del Newcastle | €18'3M | 2004

Jonathan Woodgate Real Madrid

WALTER SAMUEL | De la Roma | €23M | 2004

Walter Samuel Argentinian player

THOMAS GRAVESEN | Del Everton | €3'4M | 2005

Gravesen Real Madrid Atlético 210505

CARLOS DIOGO | De River Plate | €5M | 2005

Carlos Diogo ex Real Madrid player

ANTONIO CASSANO | De la Roma | €5'5M | 2006

Antonio Cassano Real Madrid

ROYSTON DRENTHE | Del Feyenoord | €14M | 2007

Royston Drenthe Real Madrid

JAVIER SAVIOLA | Del Barcelona | Libre | 2007

Javier Saviola ex Real Madrid player

EMERSON | De la Juventus | €16M | 2006

Emerson Real Madrid 27082006

ROBINHO | Del Santos | €24M | 2005

Robinho Real Madrid 06052007

JULIEN FAUBERT | Del West Ham | €1'5M | 2009

Faubert Real Madrid 300409

KAKÀ | Del Milan | €65M | 2009

Kaka Real Madrid

HAMIT ALTINTOP | Del Bayern Múnich | Libre | 2011

Hamit ALTINTOP Real Madrid

PEDRO LEÓN | Del Getafe | €10M | 2010

Pedro Leon Mourinho Real madrid

MICHAEL ESSIEN | Del Chelsea | Libre | 2012

Michael Essien West Ham v Chelsea Premier League 11092010

DANILO | Del Oporto | €31'5M | 2015

Danilo Real Madrid 2017

