Las portadas rinden homenaje a Kobe Bryant, leyenda del deporte fallecida
El mundo del deporte está de luto tras la pérdida de una de sus leyendas. La muerte de Kobe Bryant ha provocado que todos los medios abran sus ediciones con la trágica noticia.
Así vienen las portadas de los principales medios españoles y también extranjeros. DEP
Gran portada de @marca mañana. Bonito homenaje a Kobe. pic.twitter.com/mtiOUWE1zI— Agustín Benito (@agusbenito) January 26, 2020
Los héroes no deberían morir. La portada de @diarioas pic.twitter.com/uDiAoXxLYN— David F. Sanchidrián (@AS_Sanchidrian) January 27, 2020
#PortadaSPORT | KOBE INMORTAL https://t.co/LBfDMV1P1f pic.twitter.com/fygAAr4Yb5— Diario SPORT (@sport) January 27, 2020
ETERNO KOBE— Mundo_Blaugrana (@Blaugranas_sv) January 27, 2020
PORTADA DE MUNDO DEPORTIVO pic.twitter.com/BLrHScXQNu
Las dos primeras páginas de diarios que más me han gustado por ahora, L'équipe y la del suplemento especial del LA Times pic.twitter.com/NLbiDrLl6l— www.encestando.es (@webEncestando) January 27, 2020
La #primapagina di oggi— LaGazzettadelloSport (@Gazzetta_it) January 27, 2020
🙏 Addio Kobe #RIPMamba
⚽️ Il Napoli vince, Ringhio riapre tutto
Le notizie 👉 https://t.co/QoAurgLF4H#Gazzetta pic.twitter.com/n1ofPaaeGn
La prima pagina di #Tuttosport ⤵️— Tuttosport (@tuttosport) January 27, 2020
- Addio #Kobe
- #CR7 non basta. #Sarri frusta la #Juve. #Napoli, che orgoglio!
- #Inter, altro pareggio. Rabbia e nervi tesi
Leggi le altre notizie su https://t.co/2zNqHOLuzk pic.twitter.com/Wqn8EmdQCH
Tomorrow’s @Independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday— The Independent (@Independent) January 27, 2020
To subscribe to the daily edition: https://t.co/ozdV9Zd9Si pic.twitter.com/5mw8rmggVT